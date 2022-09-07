Support Local Journalism

The week prior to Labor Day saw the finishing touches on the exterior of the new county fire building, a three-bay garage added to Station 14 on the north side of Montpelier.

“We’re finishing up the outside today,” said county fire chief Mark Parker, “and we’ll start putting sheetrock in it the next week or two. Then get it insulated and get the heaters hung. All the electrical is pulled, so next is sheetrock on the ceiling and insulation.”

