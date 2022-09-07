The week prior to Labor Day saw the finishing touches on the exterior of the new county fire building, a three-bay garage added to Station 14 on the north side of Montpelier.
“We’re finishing up the outside today,” said county fire chief Mark Parker, “and we’ll start putting sheetrock in it the next week or two. Then get it insulated and get the heaters hung. All the electrical is pulled, so next is sheetrock on the ceiling and insulation.”
The reasons for the new building were several. For one, newer and larger trucks that will join the fleet generally won’t fit into existing buildings.
“Some of the stations we have now are really tight quarters with the trucks we have in ‘em,” said Parker. “Not a lot of room for growth. And the trucks we’ll be getting in the future will need a larger building to house them.”
A second reason, and one that Parker says a lot of folks don’t think about, is that property owners’ insurance premiums depend on it.
“We’re getting a lot of trucks that are sitting out in the weather, so we wanted another building to get ‘em inside. A lot of people don’t understand the ISO rating for insurance: if the trucks are sitting outside and not in a warmed building, they don’t help with our insurance rating.￼
“ISO￼ refers to the Insurance Services Office, which rates fire departments from 1 to 10, with a low score being better. Depending on factors like response times, number of personnel and their training, type and quality of equipment, and so forth, a community will have a number applied by ISO. This number in turn affects insurance premiums. By moving up from “8￼ to “6’’, for example, a community’s property owners stand to save on annual premiums.
The building began late last fall, with a lot of volunteers from the fire department providing the labor.
“It was started with a lot of volunteer donation; we’ve done a lot of it ourselves to keep the costs down,’’ said Parker. “Roughly I’d guess we saved the county thirty-five, forty thousand in labor costs. Lot of the fire guys did the work, and a few guys not on the fire department also donated time.’’
The department even gained a couple new firefighters from the deal.
“I’ve picked up actually a couple firefighters off of building this building. And some of the contractors who came in also wanted to help, and cut us a pretty good deal. We’re trying to help the county out, so they’re trying to help us out.”
In time, Parker hopes to double the depth of the building, by moving its face further south.
“This is hopefully the first phase of this building. We’d like to add another forty feet so we can double-stack trucks in here.’’
Also new to the building on Friday was a carved wood sign, courtesy of Terryn Boehme.
“He did that in his high school woodshop class,” said Parker. “It was an Eagle project. We just hung that up here an hour ago—I think it looks really good.”
The summer has been mild on the fire front.
“Pretty quiet right now,” said Parker. “Just trying to get through this next heat spell without a lot of wildfires.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with the department is encouraged to come to training at the county station in Montpelier, on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.