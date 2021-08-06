Boise – Idaho Bankers Assoc. members voted to elect Bruce Lowry, President and CEO of Ireland Bank, as Chair of the Board for the coming year. Mr. Lowry, who previously served as Vice-Chair, is succeeding Lori Dizes of U.S. Bank. The Idaho Bankers Assoc. also elected Dale Austin of Wells Fargo to the position of Vice-Chair and Dan Price of Mtn. West Bank to the position of Treasurer.
Trent Wright, President of the Idaho Bankers Assoc. said, “I am deeply grateful to our retiring Chair, Lori Dizes, and our board for their support and leadership during a challenging year. With their steadfast guidance we were able to effectively advocate on behalf of our industry, and let the public know of the tireless efforts of our bankers to help keep people in their homes and provide flexibility throughout the pandemic, while they continued to support their communities through lending, charitable giving and community aid – as they always do.”
Bruce is a 1992 graduate of Utah State University and is a 2005 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. After first working with First Security Bank of Idaho and Wells Fargo in the Pocatello area, Bruce joined Ireland Bank in 2001 as vice president and Pocatello Loan Manager. He has held positions within the Bank as Northern Regional Manager and Executive Vice President, and in May 2011, Bruce took the reins as President and CEO.
In his role as President and CEO, Bruce has been active in banking industry associations, formerly serving in the board of directors for the Western Independent Bankers and the succeeding Western Bankers Association and the Idaho Community Bankers Association. Bruce is currently serving on the Advisory Committee on Community Banking with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. This past year Bruce has served as Vice-Chair of the IBA Board and Chair of the Government Affairs Committee.
Directors of the 2020/2021 IBA Board include:
Bruce Lowry, President and CEO, Ireland Bank
Dale Austin, Community Banking District Manager, Wells Fargo
Dan Price, Community Banking President, Mt. West Bank
Harlan Levy, SVP, NW Reg., Gov. Rel. & Public Policy, Wells Fargo
J.V. Evans, EVP, D.L. Evans Bank
Jason Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO, First Federal Savings Bank
Jenny Downing, Commercial Lending Team Leader, U.S. Bank
Justin Smith, Regional President, U.S. Bank
Kingsley Osei-Boateng, Business Sales Consultant, Wells Fargo
Lori Dizes, SVP, Region Manager, Private Banking, U.S. Bank
Merri Johnson, Regional President, Zions Bank
Mike Morrison, EVP & Chief Credit Officer, Bank of Commerce