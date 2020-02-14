The Bear Lake County Commissioners held their monthly meeting on February 10, 2020. All were present, including Adam McKenzie, legal counsel.
Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen welcomed everyone to the meeting and began with approval of the Agenda.
In the Elected Officials portion of the meeting, Tricia Poulsen reported a couple of tax cancellations, one for a homeowner's exemption and one for a tax deeded landlocked property.
Commissioner Brad Jensen mentioned that there have been invasive species in Bear Lake, such as the Urasian Water Milkweed , and that there is going to be a meeting, Feb. 25, in the Paris City Hall regarding mitigation of this problem. He would also like updates on road maps either quarterly or twice a year. He also reported that they will be having a meeting regarding the regional landfill, and that they are getting closer and closer with it.
Commissioner Rex Payne reported that he received a call from Mike Forester who had some concern regarding Joe’s Gap and maintenance on that road. They are trying to get a meeting, and he will advise when that meeting is set up. He also reported that he went to a five-county highway meeting. This summer they will be getting the highway finished from the Georgetown Summit to the Caribou County line. He had been asked when they will be doing the seal coat on the Georgetown Summit and reported that it will be five years before they do that. He talked about possibilities of state surplus snow plows. He mentioned that with the growth in all of southeast Idaho, they are concerned about people getting access onto highways and want Planning and Zoning to help people know what the laws are. Commissioner Payne also reported that he was at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Budget Meeting and that the Bear Lake County Fair was awarded for Best Grounds of the Year on the rodeo arena and Most Improved Grounds. He also reported it was the first year the State Fair on June 23 received award for the Small Market Rodeo of the Year and Overall Best Show and sold the grandstands out both nights. They are concerned about the future horse racing in the state, however.
Commissioner Jensen spoke about the concern states have for chronic waste disease in deer and elk. The disease can stay around for up to 30 years. They discussed animals that could potentially have it and disposal in an incinerator. Idaho does not have any cases of this disease, but all surrounding states do, and so this is a concern. So, looking into an incinerator for the landfill may be a possibility.
Chairman Rasmussen reported that he was in Boise this last week, and the main concern was the possibility of a tax freeze on new construction. There is also a bill regarding daylight savings time, and a lot of other little bills that are just clarifying things. The big issues he found to be rules and regulations so everyone is working on temporary rules. He also mentioned that there is an issue with people plowing and doing unauthorized maintenance on roads that the county has determined are not supposed to get service.
Sheriff Bart Heslington then reported to the commissioners that Rich County had a significant burglary with substantial property loss. They have several suspects and have been serving warrants. They have also been dealing with the local avalanches. As well, they have been looking over the applications they have received for the new deputy position and working through that process. He also reported that a big impact potential is the whole issue with transportation [of drugs] in Boise and quantitative tests that will be necessary to see if it is a load of THC or Hemp, etc. Resolutions need to be ironed out about testing and validation processes. He anticipates that will take on a life of its own in the next little bit.
When asked about the Hill Climbs, Sheriff Heslington responded that most of the competitors made it over, but that some had to be routed over through Border. Also, the ice fishing derby was scheduled for that Saturday, and he had to close the road because of conditions and small avalanches across the road. They had plowed it Thursday, but it sloughed off Friday. Chairman Rasmussen mentioned that he was up at Pinecreek skiing that weekend and there were two avalanches there.
Under the General Action Items, there was a motion passed to ratify claims submitted, the Jan. 13 and Jan. 22 meeting minutes were approved, and the County Audit was approved with the corrections made. Amendment to Ordinance #78-01 - Prohibit Unauthorized Maintenance of County Roads was approved, and two motions were passed for disposition of the old courthouse as follows: First was to “tear it down and remove it, move it to a different location, or salvage it.” Second was that “within four months after completion of the new courthouse, all items will be removed from the old courthouse.”
They also discussed that decisions would have to be made quite soon about how to preserve the parking lot and the new building if the old building is torn down, among other things. There is also a time capsule on the property that will need to be dealt with. Also, Chairman Rasmussen mentioned that he wants to have some of the brick preserved so that a war memorial can be built on the property. He said that Bear Lake is one of the few counties in Idaho that doesn’t have a war memorial.
Wayne Davidson then gave a building inspection report and update on the new courthouse. He reported that building permits have tapered off because of the time of year it is. He anticipates more as it moves toward spring. The only inspections they have had are the ones that have already been started. There have been a lot of repairs on furnaces. As for the new courthouse, they are moving along. The painters had to hold off a bit because they were catching up to the drywall too fast. Drywall and texturing is going into the west part of the building. One-third of the building has been painted, the tile is in the bathrooms, and the ceiling grid came in.
Roy Bunderson brought forward the fact that the county map that was filed as final in 2015 is wrong, in his opinion, and he wanted to know how they can make it right. It was explained to him that the county map has to be updated every five years, and since it is 2020, it is time to do that. They also explained that they need public input to do so. So, it was decided, upon suggestion by Chairman Rasmussen, that they have a public comment meeting on Apr. 16, have a booth in the County Fair manned by the commissioners where people can come and look at the map and comment on it, another public meeting in October, and then set a resolution in December and have the map finalized by the end of the year. That way they will have all the input they can possibly get on having this map correct. Mr. Bunderson agreed this would be a satisfactory way to update the map and finalize it.
Mitch Poulsen, Planning and Zoning Administrator, brought Jeff Sorensen, the Keller Associates Engineer, in on a conference call to speak with the commissioners regarding county road status. Mr. Sorensen told them the county roads need to be upgraded. He said he has been observing the roadways and development, and while they meet standards, they lack any sort of construction specifications. Mr. Sorensen said the specifications are important. They help you meet industry standard practices, such as thicknesses, adequate compaction, enhanced roadway standard gradation requirements, etc. He proposed that the county adopt a new standard to address some of these issues. He said they need better roads because the roads don’t last properly and it costs someone money down the line. He did not propose that they hire Keller to do this, but that they just upgrade the roads. Chairman Rasmussen responded that the reason they didn’t update six to eight years ago was they hired someone to give them the standards and they couldn’t afford it because it was something like 280 pages long. So, they tabled everything. The commissioners agree the county needs a consistent road standard and if the state has something, they will work from that. Mr. Poulsen said that is why he proposed this approach. He said that more longevity with roads impacts the taxpayer less in the long term. Commissioner Jensen said that they need to have something they can understand. Mr. Sorensen said that he will mail them the LTAC standards, that they are easy enough to understand, and that any contractor in the road building business would be able to understand them; they are industry standard. Then they will sit down in a meeting and answer any questions. They are aiming for Mar. 9 for the meeting.
At that point, Brandee Wells of the Bear Lake Conservation District gave the commissioners an update through a PowerPoint presentation showing the projects they have worked on that the county helps fund.
Heber Dunford reported that the Motor Vehicle Division will be closed on Mar. 18-19 due to training on a new computer system the division is getting. They will also be closed Jun. 12 when the new system is being installed. The system will go live Jun. 15.
In the Public Comments section of the meeting, Louise Hobbs and Joan Maiorana of Bear Lake West presented the commissioners with the question of what to do to get the roads in Bear Lake West annexed and maintained. They were told they have to have a meeting to get together and determine what the intent is and then have an assessment. They scheduled a meeting for Mar. 20.
Scott Esquibel, County Superintendent, gave a report on roads and bridges. He reported that they have been plowing every day with the snow. He also mentioned the avalanches from the previous week. He said that they won’t open the road back up from the main avalanche until the sheriff or Cal Eborn gives the okay. He then mentioned that they worked with LTAC as an evaluation committee to review engineering proposals and picked Keller for the contract. The projected time frame for Keller to have the design done was the fall of 2021. They have received a grant that will pay for what they owe now, and they are working on other grants for future monies owed. Commissioner Jensen mentioned that they could possibly lobby at the Department of Transportation in Washington for grants; that Senators Crapo, Risch, and Simpson have said they will help.
Scott also mentioned that he spoke with Doug Armstrong regarding the issue with Joe’s Gap. There is a house being built on the end of that road, and they are already plowing 250 yards past where they are supposed to plow. They are going to be building other houses up there as well. Scott has no issue with plowing up there, as long as there is a place provided for a turn-around.
As for the landfill, Scott reported that it was a pretty common month. The only concern he has after talking to Jason is that when or if they do demolition on the old courthouse, being able to find a place to take all the debris. If it is taken to the landfill, it will put them over their limit. They talked together about renting a grinder for the brick, storing it temporarily at the landfill or the gravel pit, and the fact that they need an okay from DEQ no matter what they do. Commissioner Jensen mentioned that brick has a value and they need to think about that, too.
The commissioners went into Executive Session for one hour at this point.
After returning from Executive Session, it was reported that one decision was made in the session. A motion was made and passed to deny one medical claim that had been submitted.
Bret Kunz of ICRMP then presented the commissioners with a packet of information which contained all of his interactions with the county through a program and management system he uses. He mentioned to them that Linda, his secretary, sent out over 32 certificates of insurance, and that they do schedules they send to the county. These are some of the things they do that can take the money they receive. He also told them of some of the things they donate money to, like the Snowball Dance, the Easter Egg Hunt, the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, the Car Show, Halloween Carnival, Special Olympics, and Georgetown Elementary, among many others. He said he was trying to make them feel good about their choice to keep him and ICRMP as their insurance agent and carrier. Vaughn mentioned, and Bret agreed, that he needs to communicate better with them.
At that time, Mitch Poulsen, Planning and Zoning Administrator, and Chase Hulme brought the Preliminary Plat Phase II of the area just north of Joe's Gap before the commissioners. Chase was submitting Map 2 for rezoning. He split off two lots for a final plat. Now they have to come in and build a county road. He meets all of the requirements for county standards, with the exception of one issue that they discussed in a Planning and Zoning meeting regarding the application for fencing ordinance. The application started before the new ordinance went in. They wanted him to fence the entire thing. The commissioners recommended approval of the plat and won’t oppose the new fencing of the lot. Motion was made to accept Preliminary and Final Plat Phase II with the recommendation from Planning and Zoning on fencing. The motion passed.
Doug Armstrong them spoke with the commissioners regarding Joe’s Gap. He and his wife have purchased all 80 acres of the subdivision. They are asking if the county would plow up to the cul-de-sac they are on. The county is already plowing halfway to the corner, according to them. They were told that they have to have a turn-around place for the plow on their private land. Chairman Rasmussen said that they will work with them for the rest of the year with what they have, then next year they will have to make a permanent turn-around when the map is finalized and accepted. .
Jean Alleman and Richard Yeoman came before the commissioners regard the Senior Center to give them an update. They mentioned that there needs to be some groundwork laid for getting some sort of cover over the generator at the Senior Center. Chairman Rasmussen will work with Allen toward getting that done. Commissioner Jensen was interested in why the Senior Center doesn’t work with the food bank anymore, and it was explained to him that they really don’t need it. Jean Alleman then explained that Charles Horikami is the city councilman who is assigned to come to their board meetings, and he has been putting out some ideas of how to generate some money. They are also having to change their board meetings to Friday afternoons because Mr. Horikami is in school on Thursdays. Jean and Richard both explained that they have more accountability options because of the new computer system in the Senior Center.
At this time, a motion was made and passed to leave the regular meeting and go into a Public Hearing "Regarding Road Vacation and Renaming of a Street, Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at School District Administration Offices. Take comments for or against abandonment of a road." Beth Coleman came before the commissioners on behalf of the Lyman Kunz Trust, Ms. Coleman says the road in question was in use until 1949 – Dingle platted the road on a map by Wardborough, South of the Dingle Highway. It sits on a county road and used to go over the physical road that is there right now. They put the new Dingle road there and it curves around and hooks up to the Highway. The old Bern Green Road used to go south about 172 feet; no remnant of the road, just called it Bern Green. According to Idaho law, they have to vacate the road. Heber Dunford said that it just makes logical sense to do that, and Commissioner Rex Payne said that he is quite familiar with it because he lives close to it. He has met with Ms. Coleman. There is no road there and no need to have a road there. All of the landowners have had letters sent to them and have been informed.
A motion was made to vacate the road based on the legal description printed in the newspaper. Adam McKenzie will do a written resolution.
A motion was made and passed to leave the Public Hearing and move back into the regular meeting.
The commissioners then went into the Board of Equalization Meeting where Heber Dunford and Paul Day approached them with an issue regarding a property owned by Devin Ward. Mr. Ward feels that his property taxes are unfair. Heber met with the tax commission who recommended they bring it before the Board of Equalization for the record. Mr. Ward is being taxed $400,000 on his 5,000 square-foot four-plex. They feel that if they compare his property to Rayo Wallentine’s and use the income approach, his taxes should only be $245,280. A motion was made and passed to recommend these values.
Stace Gearhart of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Correction gave his annual report. There were 34 juvenile arrests in Bear Lake County in 2019 of which 13 were felony charges, 19 were misdemeanors, and 2 were status offenses. The probation success rate in 2019 was 93 percent, and the diversion success rate was 100 percent. The average juvenile offender in Bear lake County in 2019 was a 14 to 16 year old white male. The percentage of youth who recidivated at 6 months was 3 percent, at 12 months was 10 percent, and at 24 months was 13 percent. This was out of a total of 30 youth. A total of 546 hours of community service were completed in Bear Lake County, and $1,415 was collected toward restitution. Funds received by the county from the State were $20,212 from JCA, $15,151 from Tobacco and Cig, and $1,449 from the Lottery.
The meeting was then adjourned.