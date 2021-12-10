In addition to recent applications before the Bear Lake County Planning and Zoning Commission for a 250-lot subdivision near St. Charles and expansions of The Reserve in Fish Haven with another 80 lots, the County also faces a PacifiCorp proposal to generate 5.4 terawatt-hours of power using water from Mud Lake and the Bear River Canal system. The not-yet-permitted generating facility with appurtenant structures would be located northeast of Bear Lake, between the former Hot Springs and Dingle. PacifiCorp’s application was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on October 13, 2021, and notice of the application was issued on October 27, 2021.
FERC’s notice of the potential project described two large structures to retain water. The most ambitious of the two above-ground facilities would be a concrete dam of 530’ in height with a crest length of 2,900’. It would be located in Dry Canyon on the mountainside above Mud Lake’s eastern periphery. The “Upper Reservoir” would hold approximately 26,880 acre feet of water and have a surface area of 182 acres with a roadway surrounding its edge.
The second or “Lower Reservoir” is slated inside the southeast corner of Mud Lake and would be an earthen levee averaging 22’ above the bottom of Mud Lake, running west from the road intersection at Hot Springs to the current Bear River inlet between Mud Lake and Bear Lake. This structure would be 24,242’ in length with a surface area of 1,390 acres and would store 30,680 acre feet of water.
Facilities to connect the two reservoirs include three 22’ diameter concrete and steel pressurized penstocks running 6,650’ in length to push water into the turbine generators, a 660’ and 110’ wide underground generating and pumping station chamber with six 300-megawatt generating/pumping units. Three 22’ diameter trailrace tunnels of 2,200’ in length are designed to convey water after leaving the turbines.
Power transmission lines would be added to convey 500 kilovolts that would connect to PacifiCorp’s current and planned transmission lines in the general vicinity and beyond.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service administers the Bear Lake Wildlife Refuge which encompasses Mud Lake and, during the permit process, will conduct a compatibility determination. The determination is an evaluation of the entire USF&W system as well as the mission for the Bear Lake Wildlife Refuge in comparison to the project proposal. As a whole, USF&W is focused on conservation, preservation and habitat for wildlife, unlike the Bureau of Land Management which has a multi-use focus. As part of the process before a permit may be issued, FERC and other agencies will be required to hold public meetings to discuss the PacifiCorp proposal though dates have not yet been set for such discussions.
PacifiCorp’s spokesman, David Eskelsen (david.eskelsen@rockymountainpower.net), emphasized the permit application gives the company an opportunity to further evaluate the specific site for possible development but does not authorize construction. Instead, the application allows PacifiCorp to preserve its priority position for a future license if its engineering and economic analysis show the project could benefit its customers.
The deadline for filing comments of approximately 6,000 characters is on or before Monday, December 27, 2021, and are to be directed to FERC, preferably via the Commission’s eComment system, at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. Docket number P-15240-000 is to be on the first page of the message and the name and contact information for the commenter are to be included at the message’s conclusion. Paper submissions may be sent to Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426, again including the docket number on the first page and the contact information for the writer at the message’s conclusion.