(Feb. 25, 2022) — New documentaries from Idaho Public Television explore the history of Idaho’s railroads and the next chapter for some Idaho institutions. Both films premiere Thursday, March 3, and repeat Sunday, March 13, during our Festival on-air fundraising drive.
“Tracks of Time: The History of Idaho’s Railroads” on Idaho Experience
From the first train locomotive that steamed into Franklin, Idaho, in May of 1874 and the immigrants who would go on to help lay the tracks, to the building of Sun Valley following the Great Depression and the massive freight trains we see today, railroads have been vital in opening up Idaho to the world.
Producer Forrest Burger is excited to bring Tracks of Time: The History of Idaho’s Railroads to Idaho Experience, saying, “When I decided to do this project, I knew a documentary on railroad history would be interesting. But oh my, what I’ve learned along the way! This topic is much deeper than I ever imagined. It’s been a really fun learning experience!”
“Tracks of Time: The History of Idaho’s Railroads” airs Thursday, March 3, at 7 PM and repeats Sunday, March 13, at 5:30 PM.
Burger traveled across Idaho with colleagues Andy Lawless and Eric Westrom, filming in beautiful locations and interviewing some of the state’s preeminent railroad experts. He goes on to say, “You can film in all of the great locations you want and gather all the great archive footage and photos you can get your hands on. But it’s the interviews that really bring an historical story like this to life.”
“The Next Chapter” on Outdoor Idaho
The Next Chapter is a show about change. “What we found are stories about those who seek out change and embrace it, even when it’s not exactly comfortable, and how they often find success,” says Bruce Reichert, host and executive producer.
In this hourlong documentary, Outdoor Idaho discusses ways in which our land stewards look to the future by taking lessons from history’s handbook. Viewers will meet the new owners of a historic homestead in the Frank Church Wilderness. They’ll get an inside look at how technology is changing the way wildlife is managed. They’ll find out how the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management are evolving as Idaho’s population grows and new challenges appear. They’ll hear from farmers trying out soil-friendly solutions in the Magic Valley and get a better understanding of how climate change is affecting Idaho’s outdoor recreation.
“Sure, it’s a show about change,” says producer Lauren Melink. “But also it’s a show about people who are willing to try new ideas to come up with solutions to protect Idaho’s land and wildlife.”
“The Next Chapter” on Outdoor Idaho airs Thursday, March 3, at 8:30 PM and repeats Sunday, March 13, at 7 PM.