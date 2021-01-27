Bear Lake County’s three commissioners met on Jan. 11, 2021, assisted by County Clerk Cindy Garner. The agenda was unanimously adopted with no changes. Chairman Rasmussen led the oath of office for Joe Hayes as County Prosecutor, Bart Heslington as County Sheriff, and Brad Jensen and Rex Payne as County Commissioners.
Sheriff Heslington reported the department’s monthly and year-end activities. Search and Rescue was activated for two snowmobilers and due to the terrain, searchers had not been able to see them until the following morning when a helicopter spotted their fire and hovered to allow searchers to reach the location. Diver training will begin soon with class time at the courthouse and the water-related portion at the Garden City pool.
County Treasurer Trish Poulsen discussed trash fees that would be cancelled for the hospital, and the commissioners adopted a non-agenda item to charge for one can. Property tax payments continue to come in at a good rate via the drop box and online.
Motor vehicle activity has been heavy, and County Assessor Heber Dunford advised of high constituent inquires. Motor vehicle fees of $130,000 and $7,293 for Parks and Recreation were collected ($3,319 and $432 being the county portion, respectively). Assessor Dunford reported market value is 20 percent low and may be adjusted.
Claims were ratified and minutes for the December 14th meeting were approved with a modification to the executive session approval. Gary Teuscher’s annual audit engagement letter was approved.
Commissioner Payne met with LeGrand Johnson Construction and contingencies in its demolition bid were removed. A unanimously adopted motion accepted the lowest bid by the company, subject to legal review, receipt of an asbestos study expected by week end, and a start date 14 days after removal of any asbestos. The commissioners believe bid revisions can be made when asbestos and lead paint details become known.
Commissioner Payne introduced the surplus property bids with a spreadsheet showing bidders and amounts. He noted many items received no bids, others had duplicate numbers, and clarification was needed on items bidders offered to purchase but were not on the bid list. A motion was approved to accept the highest bids, and a timeline of two weeks was set for removal. The commissioners chose to have jury chairs moved to the new courthouse, as well as other artifacts, but the remainder will be re-advertised for bid. A numbered inventory list for the courthouse property will be on February’s agenda.
The County’s landfill is now operated by the Regional Landfill, and while things are functioning well now, it is anticipated issues will arise when procedural changes are instituted. Constituents with questions or concerns may contact Commissioner Jensen. Senate members were contacted regarding filing on Bear River water. Though not an agenda item, action was taken to sign the letter of support. Because snowfall has been light, if removal is needed later, it will be addressed at that point. There was support for the ITAFOS letter due to county residents’ employment and the monies generated as a result, so a motion to sign was unanimously passed. Upon recommendation by Sheriff Heslington, the Forest Service contract directing patrols of specific areas was unanimously approved.
Chairman Rasmussen received authority to investigate a land trade with Montpelier City. The County-owned parcel lies between the show house and the old bank on Main Street. In exchange, Montpelier would transfer similarly-sized property between the fairgrounds and golf course to the County. Upon reaching terms, the matter will return for commissioners’ review.
On two occasions, sale of the Rich Building (appraised at $150,000) was advertised but no bids were received. Thereafter, then-County Attorney McKenzie opined a private sale could be pursued. An offer for $125,000 has been received, and a motion to sell for the sum offered was unanimously approved.
Building Inspector Wayne Davidson reprised his December recommendation that the 2018 International Building Code be adopted and that consideration be given to an appendix regulating tiny homes. A unanimous motion was passed to adopt the 2018 edition but not the appendix. Inspector Davidson was directed to obtain the Paris City contract under which the City engaged him for building inspections.
Commissioner Rasmussen advised that the County Ambulance Service be elected to subsidize EMT’s time during out-of-county transfers, and there is sufficient funds to do so. He added that county volunteers are covered by ICRMP in the same manner hospital employees are.
Assessor Dunford interjected that he had received no appeals for the Board of Equalization. The Commissioners reconvened as the Board of Equalization under a motion unanimously adopted.
Fire Chief Mark Parker remarked there are 54 department members, a new fire truck is here, and the department is operating well.
County Planning and Zoning Administrator Mitch Poulsen presented Lon Tueller’s rezoning application from Agriculture to Rural Community. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval, and there was no public comment on it during their hearing. A motion was made, seconded, and unanimously approved for the rezoning. Mr. Poulsen discussed revision of the County’s fees for land development applications stating the zoning change fees may be excessive. He proposed working with the Planning Commission to review fees then making recommendations. The commissioners cautioned fees are to generate revenue plus cover application processing, so adjustments should reflect those concerns. In response to a query, Mr. Poulsen indicated he knows of no map that delineates areas under Corps of Engineers jurisdiction, and he was asked to obtain costs for such a map.
Commissioner Rasmussen stated COVID-19 remains problematic inasmuch as Governor Little has decreed meetings of no more than 10 attendees. The vaccine is not yet available to the general public, but healthcare workers have been vaccinated, if they desire. The general public might begin receiving vaccinations in May.
Ms. Julia Oxarango-Ingram, and others, repeated their request that action be delayed while methods for refurbishing and reusing the old courthouse are explored. The commissioners were asked to meet with the preservation representatives to discuss concerns, costs, and options. Ms. Oxarango-Ingram conveyed reservations regarding post-demolition plans because the County has not ascertained costs of levelling and laying asphalt for parking, or installation of grass, sprinklers, and sidewalk – all of which would be at taxpayer expense. The commissioners responded that decisions on those after-demolition projects had not been made and would not be debated. Rhetoric between the Commissioners and Ms. Oxarango-Ingram’s group continued until Roy Bunderson requested permission to explain the process by which a judicial determination had been obtained after multiple elections had failed to reach the required two-thirds majority.
At that time, the county could not move forward without funding, and the courthouse had become “a ticking time bomb” and a detriment insurance-wise and in practical terms. Support of the legislative change and court approval had been predicated upon the understanding that when the new courthouse became occupied, the old courthouse would be demolished or, under an unlikely scenario, moved. He felt it important that opposing points of view be acknowledged and considered. Use of taxpayer funds should likewise be carefully monitored, but it had not been seen as an option for the county to continue occupancy nor enhance access by remodeling the northern portion. He offered the opinion that the decision to move forward had not been made despite the position of those involved in preservation, now or then, but that the lead-up to this moment has been lengthy and made cautiously with intent that the county not do something it cannot afford.
Ending the exchange with Ms. Oxarango-Ingram continuing to disagree with the Commissioners’ decision and the Commissioners remaining committed to demolition, Commissioner Rasmussen inquired if there were other public comments or concerns. None being made, County Superintendent Scott Esquibel distributed his monthly activity report. He reiterated that the Oregon Trail Center conference room has been scheduled for the Five-County Coalition Meeting on January 28th.
Upon inquiry from the Chair, no items were to be addressed in executive session, and the meeting ended to allow those interested in hearing Governor Little’s State of the State address.