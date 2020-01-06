At 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 3, Memphis Timothy Premo became the New Year’s Baby. He was born at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital weighing in at 7 pounds 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.
The Memphis’s family is from Soda Springs. His father is Dakota Premo, and his mother is Karlie Premo. Karlie is the daughter of Corey and Alice Hayes of Georgetown. Karlie has been seeing Dr. Crane here in Montpelier for her prenatal care, and thus had Memphis at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
Memphis also has a brother, Lincoln, who is four years old. Lincoln is so happy to have a new brother. When asked what he thought of his new brother, he said, “He loves to sleep.”
As the official New Year’s Baby, Memphis and his family will receive a lot of new prizes from Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and other community businesses. They include Arctic Circle, The News-Examiner, Gundersen Ace Hardware, Jensen Wood Motor, First American Title, Bear Lake Drug, Advantage Plus Credit Union, Bear Lake Motor, Studebaker’s, The Flower Bin, Centre Theater, El Jaliciense, Us Bank, Bear Necessities, Zions Bank, Wilks Welding, Jolara Lanes, Ranch Hand Trail Stop, The Berry Patch, Napa Auto, Dan’s Drive In, Subway/Mama DeLuca’s (Paris), Broulim’s, Elk Country Sports, Radio Shack, Rest Assured Inn, and Gary H. Teuscher CPA.
Congratulations Memphis and the Premo family.