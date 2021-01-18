The 2021 New Year’s Baby was born at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Monday, Jan. 11, at 7:49 a.m. to Ramsey and Whitney Miles of Paris.
Aiyden Leroy Miles was 7 pounds 10 ounces and 19 inches long and is a healthy baby boy.
Aiyden is Ramsey and Whitney’s third baby. They have two other children: Brynlee, who is four years old, and Tytus, who will be two years old on Jan. 15.
According to mom and dad, Brynlee is very excited to have new baby brother come home and has already given him the nickname of “Bubba.” However, she has opted to call him “JJ” because “it’s easier to spell.”
Tytus, on the other hand, is going to have a hard time giving up his baby spot and “mama time,” according to Mom
The Miles family has been living in Paris for five years. Ramsey works at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital as a physical therapist and is Director of the Rehab Department. Whitney was working for Motorola Solutions, a software company, up until last summer. She has a degree in Exercise Science and a degree in Dental Hygiene.
Both Ramsey and Whitney are originally from the Uinta Basin area of Utah, he being from Mountain Home and she from Vernal.
They are both surprised and excited over having the New Year’s Baby as they didn’t expect it, being the 11th of the month already.
They are excited and grateful for all the wonderful gifts they are receiving such as baby things, gift certificates, and a savings account for baby Aiyden, among other things. Ramsey said, “We can go on dates now, if we can find a babysitter, but the little guy will go along with us.”
They both want to thank the kind people in the valley and the businesses involved. They said, “Bear Lake feels like home; it’s like where we grew up. We love raising our family here.”