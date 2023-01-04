This week many of you will be forming your resolutions for 2023. When I was much younger I used to do that resolution thing. Take for an example going to the gym to work out and lose weight!
That lasted maybe a month or two at the most. I rarely if ever accomplished my goal. Seems something always got in the way of making time for the exercising. Needless to say I stopped that activity a long time ago. You may ask why?
Well the truth of the matter is my time became more valuable as I got older. Fly-by-night whims, like ways to eat more healthy or how too “cleanse” your body to get a healthy liver, were not for me. Not that some of those methods aren’t healthy for you, but some are just fads. If you do your homework and study about good nutrition, generally good common sense works. Example: do not overeat, but eat sensible servings.
Back to resolutions. I have taken a different path. Why not resolve to be kinder to your neighbor this year, or resolve to spend more time with your family? Have a date night with your wife or girlfriend. I could go on with a lot of resolutions but these create memories. Now those memories can last a lifetime. Far longer than a New Year’s resolution. In fact, the memories are what makes life worth living.
As I get older, you will too someday. In fact some of you reading this are older and you know what I am talking about. Memories are golden nuggets in life that do not age and do last. Resolutions are for a period of time and most do not last. I am for investing my time in building memories; what about you?
So happy New Year, and remember, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.” God bless you and God bless the USA. Let’s go 2023!
