Kick off the 2020 fishing season by joining us for pizza and a discussion about local fisheries management
Anglers are invited to join Idaho Fish and Game staff for an open house to visit about current fisheries management issues and happenings in southeast Idaho. Pizza and refreshments will be provided, and Fish and Game fisheries staff will share updates on the region’s fisheries and activities planned for 2020. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at the Southeast Region Fish and Game Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.
Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the diverse fish stocks in southeast Idaho are encouraged to attend several short presentations by Fish and Game staff followed by a question-and-answer session. Biologists will share the latest population trends and research related to some of the popular fisheries in the area such as the Blackfoot River, Bear Lake, American Falls Reservoir, and the Snake River. Several fisheries staff will be on-hand during and following the meeting to field questions and visit with attendees.
This is the first time Fish and Game has hosted this type of event in the Southeast Region, and the fisheries staff looks forward to your involvement. The meeting is not centered on regulation scoping or development at this time but, rather, on engaging with local anglers and increasing public participation in fisheries management.
We hope to see you there!
For more information, contact the Fish and Game Southeast Region office at (208) 232-4703.