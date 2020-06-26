The News-Examiner will open up to the public again on July 6. Our hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
At this time, we will assist you with your copy, binding, and laminating needs. Please wear a face mask into the store at all times. If you do not wear a face mask, you will be asked to leave and return with one. This is for your safety as well as for the safety of our employees. Employees of the News-Examiner will be wearing face masks for your safety as well.
We would like to remind all that the News-Examiner is a great resource for information. Our archives are large and contain every article that has been written by the Paris Post, the Montpelier Examiner, and the News-Examiner since the early 1880s. If you need a copy of an old wedding announcement, or an obituary, or you need to research a particular subject, our archives are the place to look. We also have pictures that go along with many, many of these articles; old black and white photos as well as more recent color photos.
The News-Examiner also has the capability of making high-quality color copies of photos and pictures. We have photo-quality paper to print on, and also have many other types of paper for your copy needs, whether color or black and white.
We also have the capability of laminating your projects, whether large or small. If you want something bound, we can do that as well. We can take that old, worn out book and cut the binding off and re-bind it in a comb-binding very easily; or cut the binding off those manuals and comb-bind them for ease of use. We also comb bind a lot of music books. Use your creativity, and we can accommodate your needs.
The News-Examiner is here to help you with all your copy, laminating, and binding needs, as well as many other services. We hope to see you on July 6!