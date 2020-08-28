On August 27, we hosted another PPC, and it was one for the record books for sure.
Would like to thank the Range Safety Officer (RSO) for the fine work that he did with this event .
It is the goal to provide a safe and informative event and the RSO was one of the best for this night. His insight and help and most of all his professionalism was superb to say the least. Bear River Rifleman really has a great staff to help with these shoots and it is because of their dedication that these events go over so well. For those of you that did not make the event, well, it was one of the funnest and eventful shoots that we have had thus far. If I were you, I would really try to make the next shoot, if only to come up and see what it is all about.
All members being mindful and very helpful to all new shooters and wanting to encourage the love of this sport, they are willing to go out of their way to see that you have a great evening, and this event was no different. One of the shooters was so interested in applying great technique, that on the first stage, at the fire command, they drew their weapon and pulled the trigger three times. Rock steady in their stance and form, never flinched or faltered as their revolver went click,click, click. Seems they forgot to load the weapon before the stage. What stamina they did show and what sportsmanship was shown.
Another shooter was so willing to help another shooter, that on their way from the seven yard line to the twenty five yard line, they lost track of which target to shoot, so they helped the other shooter to obtain a better score. Unselfish sportsmanship like this can only be found in an event like this with good friends and comradery. I have always believed that if you can not have fun and enjoy the sport you are in and doing, well, you may as well just go home. The only real competition is with yourself, to see if you can be better than the last time you fired this event.
Scores will be posted on the bearriverrifleman web sight.
Things are moving along with the range. It was in great shape and looking very good for this event. Wish to thank all of those that came and all of those that helped to keep the range in such great shape. It shows that the community does care about this range and are willing to help keep it in shape so that everyone has the chance to use it.
This last week, there have been shooters from several of the surrounding states that have found a fun place to come and enjoy a day at the range. Bear River Rifleman are working as fast as possible to keep things going in the right direction and hope to host other shoots that will generate more participation from everyone.
If you have comments on things you would like to see, please let one of the Officers know of your concern or things that you would like to see happen. This is a community range and your input is important. Be Safe and Responsible, come on up and join in the fun.