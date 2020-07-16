Montpelier City Council held it's regular meeting on July 15, 2020. All members were present except Ted Slivinski.
After the regular business of the meeting, the only item on the agenda was Oath of Office for Scotty J. Hymas, a new hire for the Montpelier Police Department.
Chief Roper introduced Scott and welcomed him to the Department. Leslie Tueller swore him in. Scott's mother, Carol Skinner Hymas, pinned Scott's badge on. He was supported by his mother; brother, R.C. Hymas; and Melanie and Mark Parker, family friends. Office Treven Phelps was also present to support Scott.
The Council then had the opportunity to express any comments or concerns. Steve Allred reported on the Montpelier Foundation meeting held before the council meeting. Allred also said the City had been contacted by SEICOG and was given a discount on the grant preparation. The discount will save almost $4,000.
Dan Fisher had no reports for the Council but welcomed Officer Hymas to the City and thanked him for his willingness to serve.
Shane Johnson reported that the Arts Council is planning on holding a Drive-In Movie in August, probably at the Fair Grounds like graduation was held. The movie is scheduled for Aug. 7 or 8, or maybe both. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Johnson also said the Golf Course is holding a "Gold in the Dark" tournament on July 24. No further details were given.
Bobbi Leonhardt had nothing new to report. Fire Chief Higgins had shown her the newly acquired fire truck. This truck was obtained from the Evanston Fire Department at a substantial savings to Montpelier Fire Station.
Quinn Pope reported that he had no updates on the Oregon Trail Center, but they are continuing to work on adding to their current website.
Pope reported that Connie Wright from the Community Center had informed him the Center is closed for two weeks due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the community. The Community center is currently planning a fundraiser on July 24. They will be holding a fundraiser featuring the Sampson Grill.
There were no other comments or concerns. The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.