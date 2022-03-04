"A modern-day David is poised to take on the rick and powerful Goliath. With the swagger of twice his age, armed with nothing more than a few nuggets of truth, Jack Kelly stands ready to face the behemoth Pulitzer" (Newsies The Musical).
The quote that best describes "Newsies! The Musical" is better than any other quote from it. A wonderful coming of age story set in the early 1900s as Newspaper kids (or Newsies) fight for their rights as workers. If you look just slightly closer- between the lines, if you will- you will find a more personal theme that everyone needs a piece of.
It is an inspiring musical that had been on Broadway from March 15, 2012, to August 24, 2014, with over a thousand shows. The musical is littered with so much symbolism and themes that even I- someone who has been in the musical twice and done an alarming amount of research- have been finding more to take away with every watch! However, I am not going to just reveal or spoil anything for you! You'll just have to watch the musical yourself!
But Grace! I hear you say, Where am I supposed to watch Newsies? It's not on Broadway anymore.
Well, have I got some grand news for you!!
Thanks to the Bear Lake High School Theater Productions, you can see it locally!
You heard it here first, folks! On March 10, 2022, we will be opening "Newsies! The Musical," starring your very own High School students. Each scene is JAM packed with dancing, singing, and even a little romance. It will be open for three nights and three nights only, so you better mark your calendars and get those tickets while you can! You can purchase your tickets right at the door! The musical watch will be worth every penny you spend on the tickets!
You can trust me on this one. As stated above, I have been part of the musical twice now (both as cast and crew) and even did an entire paper on it! I know the songs by heart, and each one of them fills you with inspiration and courage!