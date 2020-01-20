Nina J. Jensen, 87 of Montpelier, Id passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 18, 2020 at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility. Nina was born at the Hirschi homestead two miles south of town on Nov. 26, 1932 to Alfred Jacob and Sylvia Elaine (Lessering) Hirschi. She was the oldest of four.
She started first grade when she was five. She attended school in Wardboro and graduated from Montpelier high school in 1950.
She married Don A. Jensen on Sept. 2, 1950 in Montpelier. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on Feb. 28, 1953. After 26 years, they were divorced . A son, Jeffery Alfred was born on May 16, 1953. He suffered a forceps injury at birth leaving him physically and mentally handicapped. She kept a never-ending vigil at his bedside, ministering to his every need up until his death at the age of 17. A daughter, Janet Dawn was born on March 26, 1955.
Nina also had a significant other. Douglas Beckwith, who was her soulmate and constant companion in her later years.
Nina worked at Bear Lake Memorial for over 22 years as a CNA and later became a Surgical Technologist and was head of the Central supply Dept.
She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and was honored as “Volunteer of the Year” in 2004. She served many hours in their thrift store and always took the Saturday shift so others could have their weekend free.
She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has been a member of the Montpelier 3rd Ward since 1950. She taught the Relief Society Cultural Refinement lesson for 14 years.
She loved history and has been member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in the Mary Ann Burgoyne Camp for over 50 plus years.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey and a sister, Patricia Boyd. She is survived by her daughter, Janet (George) Cook of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Heather Cook of Montpelier; Kandy (Dan) Thurman of Idaho Falls; Valerie(Adam) Beard of Rupert, ID: Jeff (Tiffany) Cook of Provo, UT; one sister, Elaine (Theone) Johnson of Boise, ID; one brother, Tim ( Robin) Hirschi of Montpelier; one brother-in-law, Donald Boyd of Burbank, CA and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Jan. 24, 2020 at 12 noon at the Montpelier North Stake Center. There will be a viewing at 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services.