The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) food banks for Montpelier and Soda Springs are in need of personal care items for needy families and their children.
The Hope Lutheran Church regrets to announce that it will not be holding its annual yard sale to raise funds for the food banks in Montpelier and Soda Springs this year due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead, we will be placing collection cans around various businesses in town to collect donations to give to SEICAA. All funds raised will go to the food banks.
We will not be asking for or collecting items for the yard sale this year. We are sorry for the situation, but we do not want to put at risk all who so support this cause each year. We greatly appreciate all the support the community has shown to us over the years. Hopefully we can resume next year. Thank you.
For more information on donations, call Beth Moore at 208-270-0751 or Robert Dierks at 208-821-0125 and leave a message or a text.