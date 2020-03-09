Norma Ethel Christensen born February 12, 1924 in Paris, Idaho passed on March 6, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.
She is survived by one brother, one daughter, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by one brother, one sister, two children, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held at the Paris, Idaho LDS Church. Viewing will be from 12-12:45 pm on Saturday, March 14 2020 and services will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Paris Cemetery.