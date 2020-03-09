Norma Christensen

Norma Ethel Christensen born February 12, 1924 in Paris, Idaho passed on March 6, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.

She is survived by one brother, one daughter, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by one brother, one sister, two children, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held at the Paris, Idaho LDS Church. Viewing will be from 12-12:45 pm on Saturday, March 14 2020 and services will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Paris Cemetery.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.