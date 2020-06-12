Norma Jean Peterson was born on December 3, 1966, to Lois and Dean Peterson in Montpelier, Idaho. She is survived by her loving son, Justin Dean Peterson; two sisters, Linda Lois Wilson and Rose Marie Ortega; and five nieces and one nephew. Norma was also a great-aunt to seven girls and three boys. She lived the majority of her life happily in Montpelier, after giving birth to her son Justin, until her passing. Norma was loved greatly and will be missed always.
Services will be held at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a viewing starting at 10 a.m., prior to services.
