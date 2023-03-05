Support Local Journalism

Montpelier fire chief Ed Preston would like to remind residents to take several precautions due to the unusual snow load.

First, make sure your furnace vents are clear. Chief Preston notes that many vents are placed in locations that may now be obscured by snow.


