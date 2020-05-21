NRA 4-H
The National Rifle Association Foundation has awarded the Bear Lake County 4-H a grant totaling $3200 to expand the 4-H Shooting Sports Program. We offer archery and rifle. The grant money was used to buy additional air rifles, targets for both rifle and archery, arrows, and safety equipment. We are very excited to be recipients of this grant so our program can continue. For more information about 4-H and shooting sports call the Extension Office at 208-847-0344.

