The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from agricultural producers and forest landowners in Idaho for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve Easements (ACEP-WRE), which helps landowners and producers restore, protect and enhance wetlands on eligible land. Wetland reserve easements are either perpetual or 30 years in duration.
While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) accepts ACEP-WRE applications year-round, Idaho producers and landowners should apply by August 5 to be considered for funding in fiscal year 2023, which begins Oct. 1. Applications received after the application cutoff date will automatically be considered during the next funding cycle. Funding is provided through a competitive process.
“All NRCS easement programs are voluntary to landowners who want to maintain or enhance their land in a way beneficial to agriculture and/or the environment,” noted Lori Kassib, Assistant State Conservationist for Programs. “NRCS provides technical help and financial assistance, but local landowners and organizations are needed to make NRCS easement programs successful.”
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. On farmers.gov, you can create a secure account, apply for NRCS programs, electronically sign documents and manage your conservation contracts.