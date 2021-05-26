Nutrien donates $2,000 to School District

Nutrien recently donated $2,000 to the Bear Lake School District. According to Superintendent Gary Brogan, Nutrien has donated money to the District in the past and the District is very appreciative that they are willing to provide this money to them now.
The District chose to use the $2,000 for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities at Georgetown Elementary. The STEM activities in Georgetown include several hands-on activities they have been implementing to get experience in this area for a time and will continue do so.
Principal Laurel Jensen says that with this money Georgetown Elementary students will be implementing a new STEM program to utilize OZOBOTS. In this program, the students will be learning coding where they will code a path for tiny robots directing them where to go and what to do.
Principal Jensen says the OZOBOTS were just recently ordered so the students won’t be utilizing them until the 2021-2022 school year.
This should be a fun and rewarding experience for the students at Georgetown Elementary. It will teach them a long-term science and engineering skill that will stay with them long term. It will also be something that will benefit the school for many years.