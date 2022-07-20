While most students are mid-vacation at the moment, Oakley Crane of Bennington has a full plate: she’s taking her riding and roping skills to Gillette, Wyoming this week to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo.
At age sixteen, this is her third trip to nationals. To qualify, an entrant must finish in the top six in district finals and then the top four in state. This year, Crane’s qualifying event is breakaway roping, though she competes across the board.
“I was also running first in the goat-tying, but then my goat stood up on me,” she said. She adds that no matter how good you might be, or how well-prepared, there are elements of the rodeo that are subject to chance. “You might just draw a bad goat or a bad calf, or some other bit of luck, and you just do what you can.”
Her prior two trips ended without a win. “They didn’t go quite as I planned,” said Crane. “But I was younger. I know what to expect now, and I’m ready for it.”
Crane says her earliest memories involve riding.
“I rode ever since I was little-little. My parents refused to take me to rodeos until I was ready, and so I think the first rodeo I was able to go to was when I was three. They had me a really nice old horse, and ever since I was little I learned—well I definitely learned how to lose. They took me to these rodeos and I got my butt kicked by the older kids. But even if you’re good you might only win thirty percent of the time, and you have to learn to be a good loser before you can be a good winner.
“That’s one thing my mom’s helped me a lot with. She taught me that you can’t win everything, but she put me in a position to win more things now that I’m older.”
Crane has also added a new horse since her last trip to nationals.
“Wizard I was lucky to get from some close family friends. I had a lot of success on him earlier this season. He and I just fit well together. I’ve never had a connection with a horse like I do with Wizard; he’s a big part of the reason I’m going this far.”
Crane says her game plan is to “be sharp on the barriers and throw really smart loops.” Of course everyone wants to win, she said, “but I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically, and just hope to keep the ball rolling from my recent success.”
For those who wish to support her trip, Crane has opened a raffle until July 31 to help cover costs.
“Rodeo is expensive; diesel is expensive,” she said. “Anyone who wants to support what I’m doing, I’m trying to give back.” Prizes for the raffle include whole and half beefs cut and wrapped, four tons of baled hay, and a .22 Heritage revolver.