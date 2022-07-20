Support Local Journalism

While most students are mid-vacation at the moment, Oakley Crane of Bennington has a full plate: she’s taking her riding and roping skills to Gillette, Wyoming this week to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo.

At age sixteen, this is her third trip to nationals. To qualify, an entrant must finish in the top six in district finals and then the top four in state. This year, Crane’s qualifying event is breakaway roping, though she competes across the board.

