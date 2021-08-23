Ada Jane (Pugmire) Hillier 6/28/1946 - 8/16/2021 Ada Jane (Pugmire) Hillier was born on June 28, 1946 in Montpelier, Idaho to Lamont Junior Pugmire and Ada Rex Pugmire. She is the third of five children. She attended school in Saint Charles and later Paris, Idaho, where she was a part of the dance team as a Spartanette. She graduated from Fielding High School in 1964. She attended Utah State University and later LDS Business college, where she learned secretarial skills. While still in High School she met and fell in love with her sweetheart (from the wrong side of the tracks) Jimmy Hillier. They Married following his LDS mission, in the Logan Temple on May 19th, 1967. After they married, they moved to Utah and lived in the Ogden and Brigham City areas until moving back to Bear Lake and settling in Saint Charles in the Summer of 1974. While in Utah she gave birth to her three children. Jennifer, Jason and Jared. After returning to Bear Lake she started work at KVSI Radio as secretary and afternoon DJ. She worked at the radio station for 36 years, becoming "mama Jane" to countless teenagers that worked the evening and weekend shifts as DJs.
After retiring, Ada Jane and Jimmy spent several years working in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Logan, Utah temple, where she made many new friends. She shed many tears when her health forced an end to her temple service. Besides the Temple, Jane served in many callings in the Church. She served in several Young Womens and Primary presidencies, and served multiple times in her favorite calling, Primary music leader. She was very proud of her pioneer heritage and served as a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for many years.
The true passion of Jane's life was her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her extended family and even opened her home to nieces and nephews. Her biggest love was her sweetheart Jimmy, whom she spent 55 years holding hands, and making memories.
Jane passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family just before noon on August 16, 2021 in Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. Jane is preceded in death by her Father Lamont Junior Pugmire, and her Mother Ada Rex Pugmire. She is survived by her Husband Jimmy B. Hillier, her daughter Jennifer (Kennie) Williams, her sons Jason (Erin) Hillier and Jared (Lisa) Hillier. Her grandchildren, Kayce (Savannah)Williams, Megan (Ammon)Wheatley, Kayden Williams and Makenna Williams, Alex (Kyra) HIllier, Cody (Samantha) Hillier, Brie (Emmett) Stenberg, and Taylor Hillier. Samantha (Tyler) Gudmundson, Mariah (Samuel) Roberts, DJ and Gabriel Hillier. Great-grandchildren Elsie, Samuel, Addison, Charlee, Quinlyn, Tinsley, Clancy , Alexander, Arya, and one on the way. She is also survived by her siblings Tamera Bernson, Chad Pugmire, Sonja(Rusty) Basset, and Rex(Tami) Pugmire.