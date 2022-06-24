Amasa McKay Rich 10/29/1925 - 06/15/2022 Amasa McKay Rich, or Kay since he never cared that much for his given name, passed away on June 15, 2022. The cause of death was a stroke and his age. Kay was born October 29, 1925 in Paris, Idaho to Daniel C. Rich and Annie Stucki Rich, one of ten children. Kay grew up in the Bear Lake Valley working on the family farm, attending school, and developing an abiding affection for his place of birth.
In January of 1944, Kay enlisted in the Army Air Force. On August 5, 1944, to the consternation of parents, Kay convinced Thelma Poulsen, his high school sweetheart, to elope with him while he was on leave. Alas, the local newspaper published the nuptials and the secret was out before the newly weds had time to get their stories straight. Kay fondly remembered the stern advice from his father before he left for the War "Don't you get that girl pregnant until she is out of high school."
In September 1944, Kay boarded a vessel destined for Europe, eventually arriving at an airbase in southern Italy near the little village of Spinnazola. He was a nose gunner in a B-24, the Liberator, and flew in some 31 sorties into northern Italy and Austria, at times passing over parts of the Balkans. The formal surrender of Germany on May 8, 1945 led to Kay's discharge from the military and his return home.
Kay and Thelma lived in Logan, Utah where Kay earned a bachelor's degree in history from Utah State University. They moved to Vernal, Utah where Kay began teaching high school, then to Rexburg, Idaho, and then to Montpelier, Idaho, some ten miles from Paris. Kay taught history and civics in the Montpelier high school for the next 12 years. Kay was elected to the Montpelier city council and then to the Idaho legislature as a state representative, a testament to his ability to find compromise and dialogue.
While working and living in Montpelier, Kay earned a Master's Degree in history from Utah State University. In 1960, Kay moved his family to Moscow, Idaho where he earned a Ph.D. in Political Science from the the University of Idaho. At the end of the summer in 1962, he accepted a position with the University of Oregon doing research for the Bureau of Municipal Research and Services, work that led to the creation of Columbia Regional Association of Governments (CRAG) now known as Metro. Along the way, he was executive director of the Portland Metropolitan Study Commission, Assistant Director of CRAG, executive assistant to Don Clark who served as chief executive of Multnomah County, and Director of the Tri-County Local Government Commission. In 1977, he became Assistant Zoo Director for the Washington Park Zoo, now known as the Oregon Zoo, where he remained until his retirement in 1994.
In addition to teaching high school students, Kay was a lecturer at Utah State University on the Origins of the American Revolution, an instructor at the University of Idaho in Introduction to Government, and a part time lecturer at Portland State University in Political Science and Public Administration.
Kay was committed to the democratic process. A life time member of the Democratic Party, he worked tirelessly in numerous collaborative settings to find compromise and solutions that could be accepted by a majority. At times that proved to be difficult and sometimes impossible. Kay never lost his belief in the institutions that have made this country great although the past few years proved disheartening and discouraging.
Kay's wife and life companion, Thelma, passed away in 2014. They had six children all of whom survive. They are Andrew Rich, David Rich, Sue Rich, Catherine Rich, Margaret Davis, and Charlotte Rich. There are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kay didn't want a memorial but he would welcome your participation in matters of politics and your contributions to charities of your choice. His were many but the Oregon Zoo would be chief among them.