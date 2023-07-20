Anita Sue (Jensen) Bunn

Anita Sue (Jensen) Bunn November 21, 1960 - July 17, 2023 Susie Bunn, 62, lost her battle with cancer after a truly valiant two-year struggle. Susie was born on November 21, 1960, to Nancy (Cooper) and Terrell Jensen in Montpelier, Idaho. She joined her brother Kirk and was followed by her sister, Tracy. Her family loved the outdoors, and she was raised hunting, fishing, camping, huckleberry picking and riding trail motorcycles. These outings often included her cousins, and they became close friends. She attended A. J. Winters elementary, Bear Lake Middle School and Bear Lake High School. As a teenager she worked in the family gas station and car dealership businesses. She could do an oil change or fix a flat tire faster than most of the boys she knew. Susie was one of the prettiest girls in the valley and was named the Homecoming Queen at Bear Lake High in 1979. Following high school Susie went to work for Tri-State Bank. After several years at the bank, she was persuaded to return to work at the family business of Jensen-Wood Motor. She worked with her Mom & Dad, her brother Kirk and his wife Lorrie, and her sister Tracy and husband Steve Lawley. She became the Service and Warranty Manager and worked at the parts counter when needed. She often joked that Tracy sold you the whole car, but she sold it one piece at a time.

In December 1981 she married Brent Bunn, and they made their home in Montpelier. They are the parents of Nicholas (Miranda) and Adrian (Ian Tate) and grandparents of Millie.


