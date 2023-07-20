Anita Sue (Jensen) Bunn November 21, 1960 - July 17, 2023 Susie Bunn, 62, lost her battle with cancer after a truly valiant two-year struggle. Susie was born on November 21, 1960, to Nancy (Cooper) and Terrell Jensen in Montpelier, Idaho. She joined her brother Kirk and was followed by her sister, Tracy. Her family loved the outdoors, and she was raised hunting, fishing, camping, huckleberry picking and riding trail motorcycles. These outings often included her cousins, and they became close friends. She attended A. J. Winters elementary, Bear Lake Middle School and Bear Lake High School. As a teenager she worked in the family gas station and car dealership businesses. She could do an oil change or fix a flat tire faster than most of the boys she knew. Susie was one of the prettiest girls in the valley and was named the Homecoming Queen at Bear Lake High in 1979. Following high school Susie went to work for Tri-State Bank. After several years at the bank, she was persuaded to return to work at the family business of Jensen-Wood Motor. She worked with her Mom & Dad, her brother Kirk and his wife Lorrie, and her sister Tracy and husband Steve Lawley. She became the Service and Warranty Manager and worked at the parts counter when needed. She often joked that Tracy sold you the whole car, but she sold it one piece at a time.
In December 1981 she married Brent Bunn, and they made their home in Montpelier. They are the parents of Nicholas (Miranda) and Adrian (Ian Tate) and grandparents of Millie.
Susie was known as the fun Aunt and enjoyed getting her nieces and nephews together for an adventure. She instilled in them the importance of Halloween and that it is a yearlong holiday.
Susie was a gifted artist and she passed that talent to her children. Many of her paintings hang in a family member's home. Unfortunately, she leaves several paintings she had started but didn't have the strength to complete.
Susie loved animals and volunteered at the local animal shelter for several years. Many of the strays found their way to her home where she showered them with love.
Susie is survived by her parents, children and grandchild, sister and brother and their spouses, brother-in-law Craig L. (Cindy) Bunn, Uncle Bud (Marty) Jensen, Aunts Mary Anne (Don Fry), Benita (Howard) Mitchell and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Uncle Don Cooper, Aunt Carol Finney, in-laws Lyman and Edith Bunn, and her beloved cousin Jill Wheeler.
A graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Paris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Susie would like you to donate to our local animal shelter, Animals Need Help (ANH).
