Arline (Findlay) Taylor 5/26/1936 - 9/22/2022 Arline Findlay Taylor passed away September 22, 2022 at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, Idaho. There was a joyous heavenly reunion with family and friends, lighting up the sky with beautiful sunsets!

Arline Findlay Taylor was born May 26, 1936 in Fish Haven, Idaho to Grant and Georgie Dustin Findlay. She joined her five-year-old sister, Loa Lee. Another sister, Diane followed five years later. Arline lived a carefree and fun life on the family farm in Fish Haven. Her dad raised sheep, and there were always horses, kittens and baby animals around. Her cousins and friends affectionately called her, "Leeny". Her family's world was turned upside down in 1944, when Loa Lee drowned in Bear Lake. Arline was only eight, and this tragedy weighed heavy on her for the rest of her life.

