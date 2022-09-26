Arline (Findlay) Taylor 5/26/1936 - 9/22/2022 Arline Findlay Taylor passed away September 22, 2022 at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, Idaho. There was a joyous heavenly reunion with family and friends, lighting up the sky with beautiful sunsets!
Arline Findlay Taylor was born May 26, 1936 in Fish Haven, Idaho to Grant and Georgie Dustin Findlay. She joined her five-year-old sister, Loa Lee. Another sister, Diane followed five years later. Arline lived a carefree and fun life on the family farm in Fish Haven. Her dad raised sheep, and there were always horses, kittens and baby animals around. Her cousins and friends affectionately called her, "Leeny". Her family's world was turned upside down in 1944, when Loa Lee drowned in Bear Lake. Arline was only eight, and this tragedy weighed heavy on her for the rest of her life.
Arline attended Fielding High School in Paris, where she played the flute and marched in the marching band. She loved the Fine Arts...literature, drama, music, and art. While at Fielding, she met the love of her life, Clyde Taylor from Paris. Clyde's nickname for her was, "Arla".
Clyde and Arline were married in the Logan LDS Temple on June 5, 1953. They made their home in Paris and lived most of their married life in the current home on Main Street. Their daughter, Cynthia Kay (Cindy) was born in March of 1954. In August of 1954, Arline's first brother, William Dee came along, making him an instant uncle. Scott Clyde came along in Mach of 1959 and Shelly Ann in November of 1960. Danielle Lee was born in July of 1966.
In March of 1971, Arline's brother, William (Bill) was killed in a tragic car accident. Two siblings taken too young in tragic accidents was nearly more than Arline or the family could take!
In January 1972, during a horrific winter, Clyde and Arline's youngest son Darren William was born.
Arline worked at the News Examiner for a short time and then at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, retiring as a CNA after 15 years of service. She loved the friendships she made there and helping to make her patients comfortable and as happy as possible. After Clyde retired, Clyde and Arline were assigned to help with tours at the Paris Tabernacle. They enjoyed learning the history and the people they met. Their time as ordinance workers at the Logan Temple was one of Arline's favorite callings. The friendships formed there were priceless to her.
Arline loved camping, family picnics up Fish Haven or Paris canyon, taking drives in the mountains, and snowmobile trips with friends. She was patriotic, loved to fly the flag, the Annual 4th of July Taylor Reunion, and singing, "God Bless America" to her grandkids. She liked watching old westerns and Utah Jazz games.
After Clyde died in 2009, Arline was distraught. She didn't know how to live without him, and we honestly didn't think she would make it a year, but with her true Findlay fortitude, she lived at home for a few years before moving into the Bear Lake Manor Assisted Living. Arline liked to socialize and enjoyed playing Bingo, chatting with everyone at meals, taking rides around the lake, and walking the halls. The staff was so good to her, and she made many friends.
Arline is survived by her children; Cindy (Danny) Bunderson of Idaho Falls, ID, Scott (Martha) Taylor of Nibley, UT, Shelly (Cordell) Green of Montpelier, ID, Danielle (Todd) Tanner of Roy, UT, and Darren (Kim) Taylor of Big Piney, WY, 20 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Clyde, parents Grant and Georgie Findlay, and siblings, Loa Lee, Diane and William Dee.
We would like to thank the staff at Bear Lake Manor and Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and Dr. Trevor Jacobson for all their great care over the years.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Paris Stake Center at 11:00 am with a viewing prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:45. Interment at the Paris Cemetery.