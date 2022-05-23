Barbara Ann (Jensen) Pike 7/18/1938 - 5/18/2022 Barbara Ann Jensen Pike passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2022 at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah. Barbara was born July 18th, 1938 in Montpelier, ID to Clifford Ray Jensen and Alice Caroline Gardner Jensen.
Mom attended school in Montpelier, ID. She lived a few other places in her life including Las Vegas, NV and Evanston, WY, but her heart was in Bear Lake.
Mom had 6 children she either gave birth to or claimed as her own. Robert (Kris) Cole,
Brenda (Raymond) Fiske, Rebecca/Beki (Scott) Williams, Beverly Christiansen, Leslie (Brian) Nate and Wyatt Smith.
In her lifetime, mom worked many different jobs including beautician, waitressing, cleaning, playing the guitar in a band and being a nurse's aide. Her favorite was nursing at the hospital in Evanston Wyoming and Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.
In 1973 she married the love of her life Wesley J. Pike. They spent their years together raising calves, hunting, fishing, working in their beautiful yard full of flower gardens and enjoying their family.
Mom was named ice skating queen in Montpelier as a teenager, a title of which she was very proud.
She was very musically talented and could play anything on her guitar or piano by ear. Her love for music was soothing to her right to the end.
She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to crochet. Many people were lucky enough to receive one of her handmade gifts.
She willingly served the Lord in various callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her younger years she served as a primary teacher and young women's teacher. On July 15th 2014, she and Wes were sealed for time and eternity in the Logan Temple.
Mom spent many hours at the Bear Lake Senior Center visiting and singing with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wes, parents Clifford and Alice, sister Berniece Laughter, sister Vanetta Berniece Jensen, brother Clifford L.D. Jensen and grandson Jason Dimick.
She is survived by her children Robert, Brenda, Beki and Bev.
Eight grandchildren - James (Ashley), Kaylie (Eddie), Jared, Danialle(Jay), Dallas (Miranda), Doug(Tamra), Melissa (George) and Sierra (Chad).
Fifteen great-grandchildren - Jacob, Brooklin, Braylea, Nohnda, Maddison, MacKenzie, Mikayla, Chandri (Jeff), Colton (Cheyenne), Baylee, Morgan, Kamri, Taytum, Crúz and Rowan
Three great-great-grandchildren - Jace, Kyree and Elijah
One brother, Edwin (Cheryl) Jensen
As a family we would like to thank Cheryl Willie, Georgie Mckinnon, the staff at Bear Lake Manor,
the staff at Cache Valley Assisted Living, Symbii Hospice and Dr. Peter Crane for the kind, loving and patient care you gave our dear mom.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Montpelier LDS 3rd/5th Ward Chapel. There will be a viewing open to the public prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. also at the church. Interment will be at the Ovid Cemetery.