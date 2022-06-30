Becky A Johnston 04/24/1943 - 06/21/2022 Our beloved Becky A. Johnston, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home on June 21, 2022. Becky was born on April 24, 1943, in Montpelier, Idaho to Elmer and Janice Williams. Becky moved with her family to Manti, Utah and later to West Valley City, Utah where she met and married her best friend Donald E. Johnston.
Becky’s family was an important part of her life and she enjoyed spending time with them. Becky spent much of her life in Utah. After her husband Don passed away, she moved to Idaho to spend more time with her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles with her nephew Kenny and enjoyed watching sports on TV. She was a dedicated Boise State fan. Becky never skipped a morning phone call with her sister Jane and had regular phone calls with her kids who did not live nearby. She and her sister Jackie enjoyed searching for farm antiques, which they playfully referred to as “scrounging”. Becky loved going water skiing with her family and going fishing at Otter Creek with her sister Nita and brothers John and Jimmy. Becky loved her whole family very much and also had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially dogs.
Becky is survived by her children Glen (Trisia), Dean (Annette), Clara (Mike), and Maryanne (Bob), her brother John “Dawson” (Colleen), and sisters Jane, Juanita “Nita” (Dan), and Jackie, and eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, brother Jim, sons Doug and Corey, grandson Brandon, and great-great grandson Holden.
A graveside service for Becky will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on July 5th, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held in Becky's honor in Georgetown at a date and time to be determined.