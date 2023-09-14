Becky Sue (Bauman) Drysdale October 3, 1966 - September 10, 2023 Becky Sue Bauman passed away peacefully with her family at her side on September 10, 2023. Becky was born on October 3, 1966. She was the third of four children to Larry & Rose Bauman, who preceded her in death.
Becky had an infectious personality that would make everyone love her. She loved to tease her friends and family any chance the opportunity would present itself. She enjoyed playing bingo, embroidering, doing word puzzles, and reading. Becky enjoyed helping with the Girl Scout program in her ward when her kids were younger.
Becky graduated from Roy High School in 1984 and graduated from Stevens Henager College in business. She enjoyed the retail industry, where she could meet all personalities. She always had a smile on her face.
She married Jimmy Drysdale on July 16, 1988, and was sealed in the temple five years later. Together, they raised four children and were divorced on December 26, 2000. Becky had eleven grandchildren whom she adored and didn't let an opportunity go by to spend time with them.
Becky spent her last seven years living in Montpelier at the Bear Lake Manor, receiving the care she needed daily. She loved the staff and the individuals that lived there. Becky would tell her friends and family the people and the staff in the Bear Lake Manor are her extended family.
She is survived by her One brother and Two sisters, Len Bauman, Amy (Mike) Genetti, and Wendy (Randall) Ottesen. Two daughters, Heather Drysdale, and Jamie (Shilo) Groesbeck, and two sons, Matthew (Alison) Drysdale and Keith (Jordan) Drysdale, and eleven grandchildren.
The Bauman/Drysdale Family would like to thank the countless providers and friends at the Bear Manor who helped Becky through her struggles. Thank you for being part of her life. She loved you all.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:45 on Saturday, September 16, at Schwab-Mathews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho. The interment will be at Geneva Cemetery at 12:30.
