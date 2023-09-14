Becky Sue (Bauman) Drysdale

Becky Sue (Bauman) Drysdale October 3, 1966 - September 10, 2023 Becky Sue Bauman passed away peacefully with her family at her side on September 10, 2023. Becky was born on October 3, 1966. She was the third of four children to Larry & Rose Bauman, who preceded her in death.

Becky had an infectious personality that would make everyone love her. She loved to tease her friends and family any chance the opportunity would present itself. She enjoyed playing bingo, embroidering, doing word puzzles, and reading. Becky enjoyed helping with the Girl Scout program in her ward when her kids were younger.


