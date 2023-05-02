Beth (Law) Woolstenhulme

Beth (Law) Woolstenhulme December 18, 1927 - April 30, 2023 Beth Law Woolstenhulme, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2023, at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, Idaho. She was visited by many family members and friends during the days just prior to her passing.

Beth was born at home in Paris, Idaho, on December 18, 1927, to Ira Law and Beatrice Annie Williamson Law. She had two brothers, Elmo Ira and Don. The family lived in a small house at the north end of Paris, Idaho, for the first seven years of Beth's life. Her father was a farmer. She recalled that when he milked the cows, he sat on a three-legged stool and milked them by hand into a bucket, often squirting a stream of milk into the mouths of the kittens she had named after the old radio show "Amos and Andy." She helped put the milk into the hand-turned separator (they sold the cream to the nearby creamery for processing) and helped gather eggs from the chickens.


