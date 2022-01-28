Bruce David Grayum 3/8/1944 - 1/26/2022 Bruce David Grayum was born on March 8th, 1944 to Clarence T. Grayum and Violet Goldie Metcalf in Caney, Kansas. Went to school in Midwest City, Oklahoma and graduated from Midwest City High School on May 29th, 1962. He then went on to college at North Eastern State College in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. After college he enlisted in the service at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Where he spent the next four years and received many accommodations including the Sharpshooter award with a rifle.
He was previously married to Marybell and later divorced. His sister & brother in law encouraged him to join with them in sunny CA. His brother got him a job at AAA in Dublin, CA where he met his sweetheart, Delia, who was also working there. After dating for two years they married on April 25th, 1986. Together they enjoyed sharing fun times with the Grandchildren, especially at the parks. Camping and photography were some of his most treasured times and he loved sharing his talents with others.
He was preceded in death by a step brother, Brooks Stroup, a brother in law, Jon Tiehm and his parents. Bruce really enjoyed getting to be a stepfather (DAD) to:
Jamie Humpherys, Sheryl Glunt and Ellen Landavazo along with eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Bruce will be greatly missed with his caring personality and gift to make people and children of all ages happy. The family would like to thank all those who cared for him.