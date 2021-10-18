Carole (Beck) Sommers 04/26/1932 - 10/13/2021 Carole Beck Sommers of Eagle, Idaho passed away Oct. 13, 2021 peacefully of natural causes at her home, she was 89 years old.
Carole was born April 26, 1932 in Fish Haven, Idaho. She was born to Ivan and Fern Stock Beck, she was the oldest of four children, Darrell, Joyce Rice and Jean Case.
Carole grew up in the Bear Lake Valley where she attended school and was the vice president of the Fielding High School Pep Club. After High School Carole attended LDS Business college in Salt Lake City Utah where she majored in business. Carole married J. Fred Sommers in the Idaho Falls Temple Aug. 19, 1953. They settled in Pocatello Idaho after Fred was honorably discharged from the Navy then later moved to Idaho Falls to raise their family.
Carole worked in accounting and finance at Massey Ferguson, then Blocks Department store before finishing her career at Tandy and Wood Insurance and Travel where she served as Office Manager and Financial Accountant . It wasn’t just at work that Carol excelled in, she loved people so it was only natural that she was an influential member of many business organizations. She was president of the National Association of Accountants and also president of the local chapter of Zonta International.
Carole and Fred had two daughters Cenia Nielsen (Alan) Peoria Arizona and Crystal Moorhouse (Aaron ) Meridian Idaho. They have 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren
Carole was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in various callings. Together Fred and Carole served as Senior missionaries at the Idaho Falls Temple visitor center as well as Served in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years before they moved to Meridian Idaho where they served in the Boise Idaho Temple for 3 years.
Carole enjoyed square dancing, golf, card games and participated in a senior bowling league for many years. Carole enjoyed being around people even in her later years she was always serving others and making sure everyone felt special.. With her positive and cheerful personality she treated everyone she met as her closest friend. Most Importantly Carole loved her family. She had a personal relationship with every one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all knew they were loved and cherished. She will greatly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Darrell, and son in law Alan.
Funeral Services will be held Sat. Oct 23rd at 11:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 1985 N. BlackCat Road Meridian, ID 83646 There is a viewing prior to the services at 10:30 am.