Carolyn Ann (Cramer) Peterson 9/11/1941 - 10/10/2022 Carolyn Ann Cramer Peterson returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday October 10, 2022, in her daughter's home in Silverdale Washington.

Carolyn was born in Greybull, Wyoming on September 11, 1941, to Orin Jean and Joanna Louise Cramer. She was the second of five children. She spent her younger years on their family farm in Athol, Idaho. There she was taught to work hard and the importance of family values while she worked alongside her father milking cows, caring for chickens and managing the farm. In her teenage years her family moved to Dalton Gardens, Idaho where she attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then attended beauty school graduating in February of 1959.

