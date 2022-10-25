Carolyn Ann (Cramer) Peterson 9/11/1941 - 10/10/2022 Carolyn Ann Cramer Peterson returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday October 10, 2022, in her daughter's home in Silverdale Washington.
Carolyn was born in Greybull, Wyoming on September 11, 1941, to Orin Jean and Joanna Louise Cramer. She was the second of five children. She spent her younger years on their family farm in Athol, Idaho. There she was taught to work hard and the importance of family values while she worked alongside her father milking cows, caring for chickens and managing the farm. In her teenage years her family moved to Dalton Gardens, Idaho where she attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then attended beauty school graduating in February of 1959.
In 1962 Carolyn served as a missionary for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Northwest Indian Mission, which covered much of Arizona and New Mexico. She loved learning the Navajo language, serving and working with the people there. Upon returning from her mission, she moved to Boise, Idaho to live with her sister Marie and to work as a beautician.
She met husband, Roger Peterson, in 1964 at a young single adult dance in Boise while he was home from Brigham Young University visiting family. The two corresponded by mail and visited each other for some time before they decided to marry in the Logan LDS temple on January 23, 1966.
Roger and Carolyn lived in Boise when they had their first son, Kirt in 1967. In 1969 they moved to Spokane Valley, Washington for Roger to start his career at Wagstaff Engineering. Corwin, their second son was born in 1969 and then in 1975 they had their daughter, Raelene. In 1982 when they moved to Coeur d'Alene Idaho to be closer to Carolyn's sister, Nancy. While they lived in Coeur d'Alene Carolyn managed a video story, and two different bowling alleys. Carolyn loved people and loved bowling so those were a great fit for her. In 1990 the family moved back to Spokane Valley, so Roger wouldn't't have to commute so far to work. They lived there for most of the rest of their years together until Roger's passing in December of 2013. Not long after his passing Carolyn moved to Silverdale Washington to live with her daughter, Raelene's family until her passing.
Carolyn loved to read, play games, dance, and be with people. She was a fabulous cook and baker. She was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls that she'd make at Christmas time. Carolyn had a heart of gold, was a friend to all and wanted everyone to know they were loved. She had many health problems throughout her life, but she made the best of her situation and loved her family wholeheartedly. This deep love undoubtedly came from her abiding faith in Jesus Christ and the knowledge she had of eternal families.
She is survived by her three children: Kirt (Donise) Peterson, Great Falls, Montana, Corwin (Tarah) Peterson, Keizer, Oregon, and Raelene (Jared) (Peterson) Peterson, Silverdale, Washington. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, her three sisters, Marie Caruso, Bonnie Floyd and Joanna Wiscombe. She was preceded in death by her parents Orin and Louise, husband, Roger Peterson, sister Nancy Schneberger and brother Owen Cramer.
Funeral Services will be held Friday November 4, 2022, at 11 am with a viewing prior from 9 to 10:45am at the Latter-Day Saint Meetinghouse; 132 Church House Ln, Bern, Idaho 83220. Interment will follow the services at the Ovid Cemetery.
Any condolences may be expressed through Schwab-Matthews Mortuary or flowers through Berry Patch of Montpelier, Idaho.
