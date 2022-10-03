Cathren Darlene (Welker) Romrell 4/25/1936 - 9/29/2022 Cathren Darlene Welker Romrell age 86 of Pegram, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday September 29, 2022. She was born April 25, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, the daughter of Leo Alvene Welker and Cathren Morgan. She was the youngest of 10 children. When she was 11 days old her mother passed away. At that time, she was welcomed into the loving home of her Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Allen Smith and their 8 children. She attended school in Saint Anthony, Idaho. She married DeMar Webster Romrell, August 28, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had four children, Sheila, Byron, DeLoy, and Kerry.
Darlene worked and worked hard beginning at the age of six when she started picking potatoes. She worked various jobs in the potato fields until she moved to Pegram. Darlene and DeMar worked together to build their farm and ranch at Pegram and Poverty Flat Sough of Pegram. Darlene loved working and then later volunteering at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in various positions of the healthcare field. At the time of her death, she was volunteering in the medical records department for the hospital auxiliary.
Darlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held numerous positions. Darlene and DeMar served a mission for the church from March 2004 to March 2005 in the South Carolina Columbia Mission. They served in the Logan and Star Valley Temples for several years.
The love of her life DeMar and her recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Darlene is survived by her husband DeMar of Pegram, sisters Donna Chambers of San Diego, California, and Dorothy Tyler of Idaho Falls, Idaho, children Sheila (Rex) Payne Montpelier, daughter-in-law LaRae (Byron deceased) of Dingle, DeLoy (Mary Lin) of Pegram, Kerry (Verna Rae) also of Pegram, 15 Grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Byron, a great grandson Gentrie, 5 brothers Blaine Alvene, Lloyd Russell, Bud Eugene, Leo Vaughn, Donald Lynn, and 3 sisters, Blanche Colleen, Dorothy Luceal, Belva LaVerne. From the family that raised her, 3 brothers, James Welker, Woodrow Freeman, Lynn Burrell, and 5 sisters, Ethel Louise, Elma Marie, Hannah Elizabeth, Winna Annie, and Irene Smith.
The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the staff at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and Dr. Khristina Meissner for their compassionate and loving care.
