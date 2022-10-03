Cathren Darlene (Welker) Romrell

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cathren Darlene (Welker) Romrell 4/25/1936 - 9/29/2022 Cathren Darlene Welker Romrell age 86 of Pegram, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday September 29, 2022. She was born April 25, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, the daughter of Leo Alvene Welker and Cathren Morgan. She was the youngest of 10 children. When she was 11 days old her mother passed away. At that time, she was welcomed into the loving home of her Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Allen Smith and their 8 children. She attended school in Saint Anthony, Idaho. She married DeMar Webster Romrell, August 28, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had four children, Sheila, Byron, DeLoy, and Kerry.

Darlene worked and worked hard beginning at the age of six when she started picking potatoes. She worked various jobs in the potato fields until she moved to Pegram. Darlene and DeMar worked together to build their farm and ranch at Pegram and Poverty Flat Sough of Pegram. Darlene loved working and then later volunteering at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in various positions of the healthcare field. At the time of her death, she was volunteering in the medical records department for the hospital auxiliary.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.