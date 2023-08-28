Clair D. Bosen March 25, 1936 - August 26, 2023 Clair D. Bosen, 87 years old, graduated from this earth life on August 26, 2023. He was born March 25, 1936 at the home of his parents, Wendell Hyrum Bosen and Gladys Henningson Bosen.
He attended schools in Preston, was class of 54 student body president and Idaho State Future Farmers President.
On January 26, 1956, a Friday when the mercury had dropped to 30 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, Clair married his sweetheart, Viola Lauritzen in the Logan Temple at Logan, Utah.
Clair and Viola are the parents of 5 children: Michael Clair, Carmen Lee, David Scott, Tracy Lewis and William D.
Clair was born to be a farmer. This was his passion and destiny. He loved farmland, the earth and dirt. Clair understood and respected the value of water. He challenged himself and others to use every drop of water, the blue gold, to grow and improve crops and feed the world.
Clair served for many years on the Twin Lakes Canal Company and also the Idaho State Water Commission.
He was always a big believer in anything Preston, his birthplace and death place. For Clair, there was no place like home, Preston, Idaho. He didn't need to travel because he already lived in the greatest location on God's green earth.
Clair and Viola have been married 67 years and spent 20 of those serving in the Logan LDS Temple. Clair served in many ward positions and was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America.
He was the youngest and last surviving child of his parents. Clair is survived by his wife, his 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; also many loved nieces and nephews and unnumbered forever friends.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel. Viewings were held Friday at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment was in the Preston, Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
