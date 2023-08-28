Clair D. Bosen

Clair D. Bosen March 25, 1936 - August 26, 2023 Clair D. Bosen, 87 years old, graduated from this earth life on August 26, 2023. He was born March 25, 1936 at the home of his parents, Wendell Hyrum Bosen and Gladys Henningson Bosen.

He attended schools in Preston, was class of 54 student body president and Idaho State Future Farmers President.


