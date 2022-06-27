Conan Ray Lewis 6/10/1948 - 6/26/2022 Conan Ray Lewis passed away on Sunday June 26, 2022 surrounded by family.
He was born on June 10, 1948 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Neil and Ialeen Lewis. He was the 3rd child of eight. He had three brothers and four sisters, Russell Lewis, Reggie Lewis, Wade Lewis, Wendy Negus, Kathy Lewis, Debbie Hurren and Maryalene Hansen.
He was raised in Nounan and Montpelier, Idaho on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work. Conan practiced this value throughout his life, even after retirement, and taught his children the importance of this trait.
He was a life-long member of the LDS Church where he fulfilled many callings, but the one he most enjoyed was being a Boy Scout leader. He met and married Wendy Covert on April 3, 1968 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They had three children, Bob, Richard and Dee Dee. Later in life, he and Wendy had the blessing of adopting a third son, Benjamin Lewis. One of Conan's great loves was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching them succeed in their different activities. He was an amazing and loving father and grandfather.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing and snowmobiling and spent many hours with his sons in these activities.
He spent his career working at Beker, NuWest and Agrium. He was a jack of all trades and loved to construct his own unique designs out of logs of wood. He spent a lot of his spare time working in his wood shop and passed his love of woodworking onto his grandsons.
Conan served in the Idaho National Guard from 1970-1976 where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was activated and called to run heavy equipment during the Teton Dam break in 1976. He valued his time in the National Guard and was proud to serve his country.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Debbie Hurren and Kathy Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Lewis, his sons, Bob (Krista), Richard, and Benjamin (Sky) Lewis and his daughter, Dee Dee (Russ) Clark. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 9:30-10:30 at The Bailey Creek LDS church with the Funeral to follow at 11:00. Interment will be in the Cleveland Cemetery.
Condolences and memories of Conan can be shared online with his family by visiting www.simsfh.com.