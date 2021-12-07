Cristy (Michealson) Transtrum Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cristy (Michealson) Transtrum 6/14/1953 - 11/28/2021 Cristy Michealson Transtrum was called home to our Father in Heaven's arms on November28th of 2021 in Pocatello Idaho. She was 68 years old.Cristy was born on June 14th of 1953 in Montpelier Idaho to Alton and Velma Eborn × Advertisement Michaelson. She was the youngest of the family and stuck out like a shiny penny in a wishingwell as Cristy looked very different from her siblings.Cristy was raised in Saint Charles Idaho where she played in the fields, rode horses, andbrought home every injured animal she came across to nurse them back to health. Velmadreaded every time her youngest daughter brought home an animal because if the animal wereto pass away, Cristy would take it extremely hard and cry for days if not weeks. Cristy knew froma young age, she wanted to nurture, and heal the Lord's children.After graduating from High School, Cristy set her sights on Weber State University andgraduated with an Associates Degree in Nursing. She then returned home to her beloved BearLake Valley where she practiced nursing at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. Thesacred art of nursing was a joy she lived for in all aspects of her life. Story continues below video Upon returning to Bear Lake, she later met and married Robert James Transtrum. Robert andCristy had three children during their marriage, Jamie, Chad, and Lindon. Cristy's second child,Chad, only needed a body and swiftly returned home to our Father days before Cristy gavebirth. Cristy was a faithful and life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter DaySaints. She received several callings in the church but none more precious to her than playingthe piano in the Primary.Cristy is survived by her children, Jamie Transtrum and Lindon (ChiVon) Robert KennedyTranstrum. Cristy is also survived by her siblings, Arthur (Shauna) Michaelson, and CarolynMichaelson Moore. Finally, Cristy is survived by various nieces and nephews, cousins, and herbeloved grandchildren.The viewing will be Friday, December 10th from 6 PM - 7 PM at the Saint Charles Church. Thesecond viewing will be Saturday at 10:00 AM - 12:45 PM, followed by the funeral services at1:00 PM at the Saint Charles Church. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to the Bear LakeMemorial Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cristy Michealson Transtrum Jamie Transtrum Christianity Worship Lindon Chad Church Robert Kennedy Animal Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy