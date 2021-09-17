Cynthia Jean Ford 08/28/1962 - 08/24/2021 Cynthia Jean Ford, “Cindy”, passed away unexpectedly while at her home in Salmon, Idaho on August 24, 2021. She was 58 years old. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gene Ford, her daughter Candice Ford Clark, her son Nick Ford, her mother Sharon Clark, and her brother Greg Clark.
Cindy was born to Warren and Sharon Clark on August 28th, 1962 in Seattle and soon moved to the Los Angeles area where she later graduated from San Gabriel Academy in 1980. She married Gene Ford on November 5, 1983, and together they had two children, Candice and Nick.
Ten years after starting their family in Bakersfield, California, Gene and Cindy moved to Idaho to pursue their dream of country living. They found a home in Bennington for over 20 years, where Cindy got involved in Cub Scouts, Young Women, church volleyball, and community arts. Cindy and Gene moved away from the valley after Candice and Nick graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2003 and 2005, respectively.
Cindy had a genuine curiosity in life and enjoyed unique cultural experiences. She was an avid reader who could enjoy Jane Austen as thoroughly as she could a science fiction novel. She was enthusiastic about movies, television, and performance art. She was a natural host who had a passion for cooking and celebration. Cindy had a vibrant personality, and her laugh was the most joyful sound at any party. She was a born animal lover and throughout her life provided a home to dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and horses. She particularly adored her golden retrievers.
In her retirement, Cindy moved to Salmon, Idaho where she threw herself into the activities that made her most happy- reading, cooking, crafting, raising chickens, playing at the river with her dogs, exploring the mountains, and spending time with family and friends. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading scripture and spending time in peaceful meditation with her Savior. She was an active member of the Pocatello Seventh-Day Adventist Church from 2000-2010 and a current member of the Salmon Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Cindy was a bright light who touched the lives of everyone she met, and her loss is felt deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all offerings be made in the form of a charitable donation to the Salmon SDA Parsonage Fund, a cause that Cindy helped to organize and which occupied much of her time in the months before her passing. More details can be found at gofundme.com/f/salmon-sda-parsonage.