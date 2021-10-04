Debbie Gillespie 6/4/1949 - 9/27/2021 Debbie Gillespie, 72 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 4, 1949 in Ogden, Utah and lived most of her childhood in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After high school, she moved to several locations including South Carolina, Connecticut, and Virginia where she met and lived with her husband, Rick Gillespie. Several years ago, Debbie and Rick moved to the Bear Lake Valley to be with her parents, Paul and Venita Nelson. Debbie made almost daily trips to Paris to visit and care for her parents until they relocated to the Bear Lake Manor in Montpelier earlier this year.
Debbie loved nature, and the outdoors, especially where there was water - a creek, river, ocean or lake, and enjoyed fishing from the time she was a young girl. She loved animals and always had cats and dogs running around the house. She had a passion for gemstones and enjoyed collecting them for years.
Debbie was kind-hearted, giving and generous and anyone who knew her felt her warmth and loving spirit. She was a devoted friend, and a loving wife, partner, sister and daughter to the day of her passing. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Through her smiles and laughter, no one would have guessed she had fought off breast cancer with rigorous chemo and radiation decades ago, nor that she had been diagnosed again and was under treatment. She never lost her giving demeanor or the glint in her eye. She will be so very missed by all who had the blessing of Debbie in their lives.
Debbie is survived by three children, her sons Andy, Matt and Todd McNeill, all from San Clemente, CA; her mother Venita Nelson of Montpelier, ID; husband Rick Gillespie of Montpelier, ID and younger brother Brent Nelson of Phoenix, AZ; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Nelson, of Montpelier, ID.
There will be a graveside service for friends and family on Saturday, October 2, at Bloomington Cemetery.