Delbert w. Marx 1/10/1938 - 6/8/2022 Delbert W. Marx, age 84 passed away on June 8, 2022 in Montpelier Idaho with his daughter Jaci by his side.
He was born January 10, 1938 in Montpelier, to Willy Arno Marx and Hulda M. Widmer Marx. Delbert grew up in Geneva, Idaho and was raised on the family farm. He also attended school there.
He was the youngest of five children, (brothers) Grant, Clyde, Earl, and Clara (sister) (all now deceased).
Delbert graduated high school in Montpelier, then joined the army like his two older brothers, by the time he got through basic training the war was over and he never got to go overseas, he stayed in the army five years then switched to the National Guard.
It was during this time he met his soulmate, Evelyn Merritt. They dated for two years and were then married September 15, 1962 in Osmond Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on February 19, 1974 for time and eternity.
Their marriage was blessed with two children, Jacilyn and Brian. They started their lives together in Smithfield Utah, where he worked at the Walton Feed nearby. They then moved to Montpelier so Delbert could run the family farm. Eventually they moved back to Geneva where he and Evelyn were building their dream home.
Delbert worked at Walton Feed through his retirement years. There wasn't a ranch or farm he hadn't been to, everybody knew him and he made many wonderful acquaintances and friendships in his lifetime.
He retired from Walton's anticipating being able to travel but do to Evelyn's declining heath they never had the opportunity.
Dad was an excellent fisherman and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors, he was always ready for a dutch oven cookout. His love for his family was immense.
Delbert is survived by his children, Jacilyn (Robby) Taylor of Geneva and Brian (Rachelle) Marx of Preston, Idaho. Also eight grandchildren, Lyndsey (Lance) Walker, Devery (Jess) VanDarlin, Jonathon Taylor, Koltyn Taylor, Megan (Darren ) Jorgensen, Chandler (Julie) Marx, Madison, (Jacob) Daw, Mercedez (Bracken) Parker.. And his amazing "littles" Conner, Peyten, Brynlie, Paizlee, Oaklee, Rylie, Brooks, Joey, Arlie, Emma, Kynleigh, Kashtyn, and Kolby.
Dad you meant so much to us and we will miss you immensely, please give mom and huge hug for us on the other side.