Delpha Deon (Biesinger) Lyon 5/31/1932 - 11/6/2022 Green River, Wyoming- Delpha Deon Biesinger Lyon, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully departed this life on November 6th while surrounded by her loving family. She looked forward to being reunited in a loving embrace by her husband, son J. J., parents and other family. Deon and her eternal sweetheart Boyd, were briefly separated by death for a short five months when he passed away earlier this spring. They secured their faith in the ordinances of salvation by doing their best to keep their temple covenants.

Deon was born on Green Street in Salt Lake City on May 31, 1932, to Delpha Jane Barrow Biesinger and Finley Arvill Biesinger. She had an older brother Bruce, and was born during the great depression. Her family moved to Midvale when she was a teenager. She had many fond memories there; where her father created a man-made pond that she recalled ice skating on in the winter and rowing boats in the summer. She had a loving tribe of cousins and enjoyed holidays and summer trips together with extended family. As a graduate of Jordan High School she was a proud Beetdigger. Later, she graduated from Brigham Young University with a teaching degree and a library endorsement where she met the love of her life, Boyd.


