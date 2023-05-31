Dennis George Turner

Dennis George Turner January 20, 1932 - May 29, 2023 Dennis George Turner (91) passed away peacefully at the Gables Memory care in Pocatello, ID the afternoon of May 29, 2023, he was surrounded by loved ones.

Dennis was born January 20, 1932, in Lego, ID to LeRoy Victor and Reba Naomia Turner. Dennis spent his youth in the Grace, ID area learning to farm, working alongside his father and his older brother Mike. His first paying job was at 9 years old driving a team of horses to rake and stack hay for .25¢ per hour. Dennis lost his father at the young age of 14, after which he held many odd jobs along with Mike to help support his mom and sister (Mary). Dennis earned his Eagle Scout Award while in high school. He graduated from Grace High School in 1951.


