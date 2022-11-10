Dennis Shane Rasmussen 2/4/1976 - 11/2/2022 Dennis Shane Rasmussen, 46, an extraordinary man, passed away on November 2, 2022, as a result of an auto accident.
Shane was born in Ogden, Utah, and raised in North Ogden. He was a much-anticipated child to his parents, Dennis and Arlene Rasmussen, as they had previously lost his triplet siblings in infancy.
He was a curious child, and from an early age was eager to help repair a neighbor's lawnmower or fiddle with things to learn how they worked. At the age of 10, he was piecing together old radios, CB antennas, and car batteries to call the truckers down on I-15. If an electric toy or remote went missing, Shane usually got the blame.
Shane graduated from Weber High School and received further education from Ogden/Weber Applied Technology in the trade of welding and sheet metal work. He also attended Western Wyoming Community College later in his life for further work-related education.
In the Fall of 2001 (in the middle of hunting season, so you know he thought she might be something special), Shane drove to Montpelier, Idaho, to meet a girl named Cathie. Little did either know they were meeting the loves of their lives. Within 3 short weeks, she was his "Wonderful," and he was her "Hunkleberry." Seven weeks thereafter, he married Cathie Lynn McMurray of Liberty, Idaho and was sealed to her in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple. To the marriage he brought a sweet step-daughter and 2 toddler sons. Together they added a 3rd son to complete their family and sealed him to them in the Logan, Utah Temple. Earlier this year, a daughter-in-law joined their family, and he and Cathie were excited to become grandparents to their first grandbaby. Shane would have been an excellent grandpa, as he's always been a kid at heart and loved to play and tease.
Shane was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a mission in the London England South Mission. He held many other callings throughout his life, most recently being the ward Executive Secretary.
Shane worked many jobs in his life. He developed his welding skills working at Richard's Sheet Metal, Logan Coach, and Metalwest. He then started running equipment and enjoyed driving the cement truck for LeGrande Johnsons Ready Mix and the snow-plow for the State of Utah. He worked at Haliburton in Wyoming for a short time before becoming the Schwan's man for the Bear Lake area. He came to call many in Bear Lake a friend through that job. He then went to work for Kemmerer Operations coal mine in Wyoming as a welder and drove mammoth trucks, tractors, front-end loaders, and bull-dozers. It was at the mine he began working with the Kemmerer Operations Mine Rescue Team. He loved the comradery of the team and anticipated be able to go to trainings and competitions.
Shane was patriotic and thrived working in and with the community. He served with the Rich County Search and Rescue and loved being a Garden City Volunteer Fire Fighter for the past 20 years, serving the last 3 years as a Captain. He was at home driving the fire engine and in his element working with the crew and mentoring newer volunteers. He took great pride in being a fire-fighter, and contributed his time and talents in any way he could. Because of his dedication, he was honored to be the first recipient of the department's "Fire Fighter of the Year" recognition.
Shane's love of the outdoors and hunting were unmatched. He lived to camp and hunt and if he wasn't busy with one of his other duties, he was consumed with elk hunting. He worked especially hard to help his family and friends fill their tags. He recently took up bow hunting and drew what he said was a once-in-a-lifetime tag this year. He harvested a 5x6 bull elk with a Boone and Crockett score of 311.
He lived a life of service; dedicated to his family, church, community, fire department, and mine rescue team. Shane had a big personality and never met a stranger. He was so strong and gave the best bear hugs. There are so many things his family will miss him being a part of. There is comfort in knowing this separation is temporary, and we know we'll see him again. We love you, Shane. Meet ya at mile marker 5.
He is preceded in death by his siblings Dennis, Denae, and Dalene; grandparents Carval and Edna Rasmussen and Joseph and Mary Thorson; father-in-law Chad McMurray; 2 nephews and several cousins.
Shane is survived by his wife Cathie; sons Kyler of North Ogden, UT, Korry (Makenzie) of Paris, ID, and Ryder of Garden City, UT; his step-daughter Jessie Anna Yeoman; parents Dennis and Arlene of North Ogden, UT; siblings Dana (Dan) Olson of Riverdale, UT, Candice of North Ogden, UT, and Clint (Staci) of Hooper, UT; mother-in-law Colleen McMurray of Liberty, ID; sister-in-law Cheri (Eldon) Hale of Loma, CO; brother-in-law Kevin (Tiffany) McMurray of Green River, WY; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
