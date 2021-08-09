Dirk Adair Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dirk Adair - Adair, 65, of Preston, passed away July 21, 2021. Following and extended illness. Full obituary at www.franklincountyfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dirk Adair Preston Illness Pass Away Obituary Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy