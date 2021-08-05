Donald Fay Pugmire Aug 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Fay Pugmire 5/7/1948 - 6/16/2021 Donald Fay Pugmire1948 ~ 2021Donald Fay Pugmire, passed away peacefully at his home in Clearfield, Utah on June 16, 2021. He × Advertisement was born May 7, 1948, in Montpelier, Idaho to Fayon and Naomi. He graduated from Fielding HighSchool in Paris, Idaho, where he developed lifelong friendships. He attended Utah State Universityuntil he enlisted in the US Air Force to serve in the Vietnam War.After 22 years of military service, he retired as a SMSGT.He married his eternal companion, Donna Hansen, on June 10, 1967. They had 54 years of adventurestogether.His hobbies included wood working, cars, traveling, 4-wheeling, and supporting his kids andgrandkids. He loved all sports. He made friends everywhere he went. Story continues below video He is survived by his sweetheart, Donna, children, Debbie (Todd) Bell, Daren (Katie) Pugmire,Danielle (Clint) Layton, six grandchildren, Dakota, Cooper, Luke, Champ, Samuel, Kassidy, brothers,Doug (Norine) Pugmire, Daryl (Becky) Pugmire, sisters, Darla (Denis) McLaughlin, DeeAnn Moyesbrother-in-law, Wendell (Linda) Hansen and sister-in-law, Dianna Hansen. There was a great reunionthis week with all those that proceeded him including his grandson, Kameron Russell Layton.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clearfield 11 th Ward, 1245 S. 1175 E. Clearfield, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist'sLayton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at thechurch.Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, St. Charles, IdahoCondolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald Fay Pugmire Donna Hansen Military Utah Idaho E. Clearfield Kameron Russell Layton Dianna Hansen Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy