Donald Ray Lowe 8/14/1948 - 10/19/2022 Our hearts are filled with sorrow to announce that Donald Ray Lowe, 74, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, the 19th of October 2022 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Don was born August 14, 1948, in Worland, WY to Ray Donald Lowe and Maxine Jensen Lowe. He enjoyed a happy childhood, going with his dad to the small farm outside of town, playing with friends, and especially spending time in the Bighorn Mountains at the family cabin.
Don graduated from Worland High School in 1967 and continued his education at Utah State University. He graduated with a degree in Geology and then continued another year to get his degree in Secondary Education. When Don came to Bear Lake to do his student teaching, he met Liz who became the love of his life.15 months later they were married on June 7th, 1972, in the Logan Temple. During their marriage, they were blessed with 3 beautiful children that brought him joy throughout his life.
Don started his teaching career in West Jordan in the fall of 1972. The next fall he had the opportunity to teach for the Bear Lake School District, so Don and Liz relocated to Montpelier, Idaho and he taught for the next 36 years, He retired in 2009. Don loved to teach and always tried to make learning fun and interesting not only for his students but his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his time as the golf coach and Yearbook advisor.
Don shared his spare time with his family, Hunting, 4-wheeling, fishing, looking for fossils, and traveling just to name a few. These last several years he spent supporting his grandchildren at sporting events, dance recitals, and anything else they were involved in. He also took time to teach them and especially play with them. Don always had a smile on his face and enjoyed life to the fullest!
Don was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served in several callings. In the last several years he has developed a love for genealogy and found amazing stories of his ancestors.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Maxine, His father and mother-in-law Harold and Roma Phillips, a niece Diane and a great-niece Rachel.
Don is survived by his wife of 50 years Elizabeth (Liz), His sons Phillip (Will) of Ogden UT, John (Elyse) of Teton, ID, his daughter Kristin Messenger of Montpelier, ID, and seven special grandchildren Hailey, Woodson, Preslee, Everett, Mason, Grant and Silas. He is also Survived by his sisters Renee Cormier of Worland, WY, and Karen Lombard of Ivins, UT, along with many nieces and nephews.
Don considered the greatest accomplishment of his life to be his family. His love and devotion to them never wavered. "He is our Hero"!
