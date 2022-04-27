Donna Lou Orlene (Windley) Valentine 8/5/1938 - 4/25/2022 Donna Lou Orlene Windley Valentine, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2022 at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility. Orlene was born on August 5th, 1938 in Montpelier, Idaho to Raymond William Windley and Pearl Edna Hansen. She was the youngest of 11 children. When Orlene was very young her dad passed away and her mother remarried Lewis L. Smith. They moved and combined their families at the family farm in Nounan. Orlene attended elementary school in Georgetown and finished her schooling at Montpelier High School.
In 1957, she married Joseph Passey Lewis in Montpelier. Together they welcomed 2 kids, Ronald Joe Lewis in 1958 and Gay Linn Lewis in 1960. They later divorced and Orlene married Truman Valentine in Elko NV on August 16th 1975. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS temple.
In her lifetime she worked several jobs but her favorites were the nursing home and working with the kids at AJ Winters elementary school. She enjoyed crafting, bowling, playing bingo and bunco. The thing she loved the most was spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Orlene is preceded in death by her parents, many siblings, her husband Truman, her son Ron and her granddaughter Brittany.
She is survived by her daughter Gay Linn (Paul) Miller of Georgetown, one sister Vernae "shorty" (Grant) Lester of Soda Springs, 5 grandkids and 11 great grandkids.
Funeral services will be held on Friday April 29th 2022, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 4th ward Chapel at 11:30 am with a viewing prior to services from 10:00 am to 11:15 am. Internment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery.