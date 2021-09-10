Earl Reed Stephens 9/21/1937 - 9/1/2021 Earl Reed Stephens, 83, died on September 1, 2021, in Provo, Utah. He was born on September 21, 1937, in Montpelier, Idaho to Earl and Lily Stephens. He married Karen Payne on September 16, 1957. He then married Keary Wilson, December 7, 1991.
Reed attended school in Montpelier, Idaho and then went to Utah State University and graduated with a degree in Agriculture Education. After graduation he went right to work at Wasatch High School, teaching many Future Farmers and retired after working there for 39 years. Over those years, he touched many lives, spent many hours teaching, coaching, and inspiring young people to love Ag, helping to inspire many of the leaders of this great community. He had countless number of State winning judging teams, FFA accomplishments such as helping to elect state officers, State and National FFA degrees, and State and National Record books and Proficiency awards. In 2012 Reed was recognized as the National Day of the American Cowboy.
Back in 1967, Rodney Wade and Reed Started the Heber and Kamas chariot racing association. He served as the State Rodeo President for High School Rodeo. Reed was super generous with his time and resources. He helped many kids with their rodeo events and offered them his horses and he took several to many National High School Rodeo Finals. He was a man of many talents. Over the years he helped coach both football and basketball teams and was well known as a high school basketball referee. Reed loved to support his own children, also Keary with her horses and barrel racing adventures.
Reed was a big kid at heart. He loved to tease and play games. On many of the FFA trips shoes would come up missing or shoelaces would be tied together. When a crazy prank was to be had, he would be at the root of it, hiding behind a smirky grin, but never admitting to anything. With his heart of gold, he made everyone feel loved and appreciated and made them feel that they could accomplish anything. He set a great example as a leader, friend, father, and husband.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lilly Stephens, and Karen Payne (wife). He is survived by Keary Stephens, Scott (Sharadawn) Stephens of Tremonton, Jolyn (Bob) Probst of Midway, Jan (Randy) Middleton of Midway, Shawn (Michelle) Stephens of Tremonton, Kacy (Chester) Bradshaw of Rexburg, Idaho, Jake (Momi) Knight of St. George, Luke (Jessica) Knight of Phoenix, AZ, and Marci (James) Miller of Eagle Mountain as well has his sisters Karen (Paul) Cox of Pocatello Idaho, and Nancy (Neil) Dimick of St George. He has 23 grandkids, and 21 great grandkids.
A viewing was held on Monday, September 6, 2021, from 6-8 PM and again on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM-10:45 AM with funeral services following at 11:00 AM at the Daniel 2nd Ward, 2285 South Daniels Road, Daniel, Utah 84032. The interment was at the Heber Cemetery.
In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please consider making a donation to Wasatch High School's FFA program in the name of Reed and Keary Stephens. Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/ReedStephensFFA, or mailed to Wasatch Education Foundation, In care of Reed Stephens Memorial FFA Fund, 101 E 200 N, Heber City, Utah 84032. You may also bring your donation at the district office.