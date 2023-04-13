Edward Lyman Jensen February 15, 1943 - April 7, 2023 Edward Lyman Jensen age 80
Born February 15, 1943, in Pinedale Wyoming to Holger and Ethel Jensen
Passed at his home in Montpelier Idaho on Friday April 7, 2023
He graduated high school from Pinedale Wyoming, he lived in many places around Wyoming and Idaho just to name a few.
He worked many years for El Paso Natural Gas/Northwest pipeline in Soda Springs Idaho as well as LaBarge Wyoming. He then went on to drive truck for Guy Decker at La Barge Trucking in LA Barge Wyoming. He started his own business in the mid 70's called Jensen Services. He owned two trucks and delivered water to the oil rigs in many locations around Wyoming, Idaho and Utah. After the oil boom, he started his welding services in Montpelier. I am sure if you look around Montpelier you will find some of his handy work!
He loved flying in his power parachute and taking care of whatever stray animal walked up. In his younger years he loved to race cars in Rock Springs Wyoming and Pocatello Idaho.
He also loved fishing and riding his 4-wheeler. He was also a member of AA for over.30 years!
He married the love of his life and soulmate Lynda on June 6, 1980, in Montpelier
He is survived by his wife Lynda of Montpelier, son Thomas Jensen of Montpelier Idaho and daughter Annette and son in law Kris Roberts of Krum TX, and brother and sister-in-law Jim and Edith Irving of Boise Idaho.
He had 8 grandchildren, Terri Pierce of Krum, Texas, Brandon Jensen of Montpelier, Treena Phillips of Georgetown, Derek Roberts of Providence Texas, Kimberly Hoffman of Krum Texas, Ashlee Rogers of Krum Texas, Tucker Jensen and Samantha Jensen of Montpelier Idaho. As well as 12 great grandkids, Two nieces and a nephew.
Memorial service will be Saturday May 27th, 2023. at 10:00 am, at the Baptist church in Pinedale Wyoming.
